Ranvir Singh has spoken out about the BBC’s verdict into the Giovanni Pernice ‘bullying’ probe.

This week, the BBC released its findings from an investigation into Amanda Abbington’s allegations against former Strictly dancer Giovanni.

Giovanni left Strictly earlier this year following claims about misconduct. He has always denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

The investigation upheld complaints of verbal bullying and harassment, but not claims of physical aggression.

Ranvir Singh on Giovanni Pernice probe findings

After the verdict emerged, Giovanni said he felt “happy” that “none of the serious allegations have been upheld”.

Meanwhile, Amanda – who danced with Giovanni on Strictly in 2023 – called the BBC’s apology a “vindication” of her complaint.

Now, Ranvir has shared her thoughts on the outcome. She danced with Giovanni on the show in 2020.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, Ranvir said: “I was pleased to see that the BBC investigation had concluded – it had been going on for some time – and that it ended with an apology to Amanda. I was pleased to see that.”

What Ranvir Singh said

She added: “I think that it can only be a good thing that these extra welfare measures have now been put in place on the back of this investigation because ultimately, Strictly is a show that everyone should be having a good time on.

“It’s entertaining, it’s joyful and everybody should be having a good time whether they work on the show, and the audience at home should feel comfortable that it’s what everyone is experiencing.”

Elsewhere this week, another of Giovanni’s celeb partners spoke out about the verdict.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore shared a message to her Instagram.

Laura Whitmore on Strictly verdict

Laura danced with the Italian pro on the show in 2016. She had spoken to the BBC during the investigation and complained about ‘inappropriate behaviour’.

In her statement this week, Laura said she “helps people realise” they shouldn’t put up with “abusive behaviour in the workplace”.

