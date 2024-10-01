Giovanni Pernice and Amanda Abbington have been embroiled in a tumultuous investigation for the past several months.

Now it is officially over, the pair have both claimed victories and subsequently, information detailing what really went on between the pair has come to light.

New information has claimed that Giovanni made an inappropriate comment to Amanda during rehearsals.

With the findings now public, as is one particular account which detailed how Giovanni told his dance partner he “wanted to [bleep] her”.

Giovanni Pernice ‘made shocking lewd comment’ to Amanda Abbington

BBC has issued an apology to Amanda after the investigation upheld “some, but not all” of her complaints against Giovanni – with six out of the 17 complaints being upheld.

Meanwhile, Giovanni’s team has described these as “trivial”.

The validated complaints include “isolated incidents where Giovanni swore or threw his hands in the air”.

One account detailed an alleged lewd comment and a crude gesture, where he told Amanda he wanted to “[bleep] her”.

According to the Mirror, a source close to Giovanni has since insisted: “This was all done in jest and perceived in this way by Amanda. They were intended as jokes and compliments of her dancing style. Her language could be just as coarse back.”

‘Giovanni certainly hasn’t been cleared as he would like to portray’

The dancer was exonerated of any claims of abusive, physical or threatening behaviour. However, a source close to Amanda alleged to the Mirror: “Any findings of workplace misconduct by an internal investigation is pretty extraordinary. It really says something, and was deemed serious enough to apologise. It also shows up his teaching methods which he has so publicly said was beyond criticism. Giovanni certainly hasn’t been cleared as he would like to portray.”

The insider continued: “This is corroborated by a number of different people, ex-contestants, dancers, choreographers. It is not an insignificant number of people who have supported her. She is relieved as many thought it would be a massive fudge. A lot of people thought it shouldn’t be an internal investigation at all but given to an external body to consider.”

Meanwhile, Giovanni has broken his silence with a clip shared to Instagram, where a string of star-studded names have shown their support.

Giovanni Pernice breaks his silence

He told Instagram: “It’s over. It’s finished. Six months, seven months of all of this. Seven months of reading, everyday, things in the newspaper and not being able to respond because I wanted to keep the confidentiality and privacy of the review, was a difficult time.

“It was difficult because, you know, reading stuff that [was] untrue, wasn’t the nicest time of my life, let’s be honest. But today I’m happy because, you know, at the beginning there were very very serious allegations thrown out at me, but as [of] today, none of the serious allegations have been upheld. All the threatening, abusive, harassment behaviour allegations have not been upheld.”

Giovanni continued: “Today is a day when we can all reflect […] I appreciate that dancing is a very difficult thing to do. It’s a sport. It’s something that is difficult in every possible way and sometimes you get frustrated. As a teacher, as a dancer, as a performer.

Celebrities support Giovanni Pernice after Amanda Abbington probe

“But the only reason why you get frustrated is because you care about what you do. As a professional, as a teacher, I care about, I want to get the best out of my partner, and sometimes I do get frustrated. I think everybody around the world does the same thing, it’s called being professional and I love doing that […] I think it’s a normal thing but then you get out the best and the results come forward.

“But I’m happy because none of this serious allegation has been upheld.”

TV personality Michelle Visage gushed in the comments: “There you go. Ti Amo.”

Anton Du Beke and Motsi Mabuse also liked the clip, whilst Craig Revel Horwood commented a love heart emoji.

ED! has contacted the representatives of Giovanni and Amanda.

