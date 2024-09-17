Motsi Mabuse ‘thrilled’ as joins judging panel for Strictly tour: ‘It will be such a joy to be a part of that magic’

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse has shared the exciting news that she will join her fellow judges on the 2025 Strictly Live Tour.

The South African-German dancer joined the Strictly family as a judge in 2019 and has remained on the show ever since. Next year, she will join Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas across the UK.

It Takes Two presenter Janette Manrara will also return as the host for all the shows.

Following the news, Motsi has expressed her excitement for the upcoming gig.

“I’m thrilled to be joining my fellow TV judges Shirley, Anton and Craig on the Strictly Live Tour. I’ve heard so much about the incredible audiences that come to the shows across the country – it will be such a joy to be part of that magic – I can’t wait for January!” she said.

Head judge Shirley is also “delighted” for Motsi to join her, Anton, and Craig.

“I can’t think of a better way to start 2025 than on the Strictly Live Tour,” she said. “I’m delighted that Motsi will be on the road with us next year to bring some extra girl power to the proceedings and help keep Anton and Craig in check! I always love seeing the fans who travel to watch us – we can’t wait to put on an amazing show for you all.”

The 2025 Strictly Live Tour is scheduled to kick off in Birmingham on January 17, a month following the 2024 series final.

The tour will continue throughout arenas in the UK where they wrap up in February at London’s iconic O2 Arena.

Following Saturday night’s (September 14) launch for the 2024 series of Strictly, Motsi revealed on Instagram how much she was looking forward to it.

“And here we are – 2024! Let’s begin Strictly Come Dancing – my sixth year on this incredible journey. It’s the 20th series, and I can already feel the magic in the air,” she wrote.

“Here’s to unforgettable moments, dazzling performances, and the joy that only Strictly can bring! Let’s make this the most magical season yet!”

The star-studded celebrity cast includes the likes of Nick Knowles, Shayne Ward, JB Gill, and Toyah Wilcox.

