Gogglebox cast’s monthly wage and impressive weekly perk ‘revealed’

Since first gracing our screens in 2013, Channel 4’s Gogglebox has become a national favourite, with the cast sharing their reactions to the week’s most talked-about TV moments.

With familiar faces like Ellie and Izzi Warner, Jenny and Lee, Pete and Sophie Sandiford, the Malones and Giles and Mary, viewers have formed a unique bond with the personalities who invite us into their living rooms each week.

But just how much do the Gogglebox stars earn for their time in front of the camera? And what perks do they enjoy behind the scenes?

How much are the Gogglebox cast paid?

According to reports, Gogglebox cast members receive £1,500 per month per household. This works out to £18,000 a year.

The fee covers their participation in two filming sessions a week, which can last up to six hours per sitting.

“The Gogglebox cast are filmed for two to three nights per week,” Channel 4 previously told the Daily Star. “We film them watching live television and some that has been recorded. The cast have received fees for their time on every series. The production team do not influence the comments. The reactions are genuine.”

In addition to their monthly salary, Gogglebox households are treated to weekly expenses for takeaways. From pizza to curry, the cast can order whatever they fancy to snack on while filming.

Big bucks to be made from appearing on the show

Despite its popularity, Gogglebox isn’t a full-time job for most cast members. Many of them maintain other employment due to the modest salary.

However, former cast members have revealed that earnings can vary, especially if you remain on the show for several years or take on other media opportunities after leaving.

Former castmate Sandra Martin previously told The Mail on Sunday, per OK!: “I paid tax on an income of £100,000. In fact, ever since I started doing Gogglebox in 2012, I have earned around £100,000 every year.”

Sandra left the show in 2017. She later went on to appear in shows such as First Dates and 100 Years Younger in 21 Days.

How do you apply to be on Gogglebox?

If this all sounds very tempting, you’re probably wondering how to get yourself a spot on the Gogglebox sofa.

Unfortunately, if you’re thinking of applying, you can’t. Gogglebox cast members are handpicked by producers, rather than selected via application.

“Everybody on Gogglebox has been found and persuaded to be on the show,” show creator Stephen Lambert explained. “I think that’s the key to why they are likeable and why the show works. Because we get to know these people. We’ve never advertised for people on Gogglebox.”

Until then, it seems that watching telly with your loved ones might just be one of the best part-time gigs on British television.

We’ve contacted Channel 4 for comment.

