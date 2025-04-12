Gogglebox couple Mary and Giles leave viewers at home divided after last night’s episode.

The Channel 4 show, which launched in March 2013, returned for another episode on Friday (April 12) night, where the cast watched the latest events from the past week. During last night’s show, they reacted to a handful of shows, from Black Mirror and Britain’s Got Talent to The Apprentice.

However, instead of one of the shows shown, it was Mary and Giles who seemed to cause the biggest reaction.

Last night, Mary and Giles returned to Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox reaction to Mary and Giles

After joining the Gogglebox family in 2015, Mary and Giles have become regular editions to the show. That said, not everyone appeared happy to see them return to their screens this week.

“What is it going to take before Giles and Mary are finally removed from #Gogglebox?” One user wrote on X.

They added: “[Mary] is the very definition of coercive and controlling, and is now openly drugging Giles, she’s even hit him while on this program, although off camera, the other way around and they would be gone.”

“Hard not to hate Giles & Mary. At first they were just kooky & a bit weird, but now it’s beyond utterly unbearable whenever they appear on screen. Every new season I pray they won’t return, but then up they [bleep]ing pop,” another shared.

“I want to enjoy it, but I can’t. Because Giles & Mary are still on it,” another said on Facebook.

Mary and Giles left viewers divided (Credit: Channel 4)

‘More please’

Fortunately for the couple, many were also pleased to see the duo return.

“I think they are lovely,” one viewer shared.

“Giles and Mary, fabulous. More please,” another wrote.

“They are so funny,” a third expressed.

Gogglebox returns next Friday (April 18) at 9pm on Channel 4.

