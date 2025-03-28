Star of Gogglebox Dave Griffiths has announced on social media that he has retired from work.

The TV star, 67, who stars on the Channel 4 show alongside his wife Shirley, has appeared on the popular series since 2015. However, while also reacting to the most popular programmes on telly, Dave worked as a cleaner in a factory. Shirley, on the other hand, works in retail.

That said, in his latest social media update, Dave revealed he is now retired.

Dave and Shirley have been on Gogglebox since 2015 (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Dave Griffiths announces his retirement

In a post shared on X, formerly Twitter, Dave announced he was waving goodbye to his cleaning job after 42 years.

“Saying goodbye to friends at work after 42 years time to call it a day thanks everyone xxx #gogglebox #retirement,” he wrote.

Dave attached a photo of his work colleagues. In the group photo, Shirley could also be seen wearing a spotty black and white dress.

Saying goodbye to friends at work after 42years time to call it a day thanks everyone xxx #gogglebox #retirement pic.twitter.com/xAHdZlBsbv — Dave And Shirley (@DaveAndShirley) March 27, 2025

On his Instagram, Dave revealed he’d already had a farewell gathering with friends.

“Thanks to everyone for showing up for my retirement farewell love to all #gogglebox #friends #relax,” he wrote.

Fans wished Dave a happy retirement (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Sending all best wishes for your new chapter’

Despite hashtagging his photo with Gogglebox, Dave is not leaving the Channel 4 show just yet.

“God, you’re not retiring from Gogglebox are you??” one worried fan asked.

Dave replied: “No I’m retiring from work x.”

Many of his followers also used the opportunity to wish the 68 year old a happy retirement.

“Happy retirement. Glad you’ll still be on the telly though. You are my favourites on the show,” one user wrote.

“Enjoy your retirement Dave!” another person shared.

“Aww, happy retirement, I’m glad you two will still be on gogglebox though,” a third expressed.

“Sending all best wishes for your new chapter,” a fourth user wrote.

