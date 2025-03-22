Fans of Gogglebox appear to not be a fan of the couple Mary and Giles.

The hit Channel 4 show, which launched in March 2013, returned for another episode on Friday (March 21) night, where the cast watched the latest events from the past week. During last night’s show, they reacted to a handful of shows, from The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer to This Morning.

However, instead of one of the shows shown, it was a set of cast members that rubbed viewers at home the wrong way.

Couple Mary and Giles joined Gogglebox in 2015 (Credit; Channel 4)

Gogglebox fans react to Mary and Giles

Mary and Giles are no strangers to gracing people’s screens, having joined the Gogglebox family back in 2015. That said, it seems fans believe the couple has overstayed their welcome on the show.

“Hard not to hate Giles & Mary. At first they were just kooky & a bit weird, but now its beyond utterly unbearable whenever they appear on screen. Every new season I pray they won’t return, but then up they [bleep]ing pop,” one user wrote on X.

“Can’t believe how insufferable Giles and Mary are,” another person shared.

“I don’t know what irritates me more, Mary or Giles,” a third remarked.

“Please get rid of Giles & Mary,” another Gogglebox fan insisted.

“Mary acting like Giles has committed a crime by having hot chocolate ffs get a grip,” a fourth said.

Viewers are left feeling divided on the couple (Credit: Channel 4)

‘G otta love a bit of Mary and Giles ‘

Luckily for the couple, not everyone isn’t a fan. In fact, many viewers find them entertaining.

““Oh you stupid man” gotta love a bit of Giles & Mary he really knows how to wind her up!” one user said.

“Giles and Mary. Always hilarious the way she gets annoyed with Giles,” another shared.

“Giles & Mary really are the perfect couple,” a third stated.

