Fans watching Gogglebox last night were not impressed by a certain cast member’s behaviour.

The hit Channel 4 show returned for another episode on Friday (March 12) night where the cast watched the latest events from the past week. From Britain’s Got Talent, Married at First Sight Australia to This Morning and With Love, Meghan, a whole range of shows were reacted to.

However, it was the response from Michael and Sally’s son Jake that left viewers unhappy.

Gogglebox returned for another episode on Friday night (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast member curses at mother

While watching BBC’s nature documentary The Americas, Sally was impressed by the Blue-footed booby birds and their lifelong mating habits.

When one of the birds flew off to go “fishing” to maintain their “knockout pair” of blue feet, husband Michael turned over to Sally and said: “I’d do that for you.”

“Errr!” Jake remarked while pulling a face next to his brother Harry.

“Would you?” she asked Michael, adding, “Would you get your feet looking more blue just for me?”

Cringing at the conversation, Jake interrupted and remarked: “Shut the [bleep] up!”

Sally immediately laughed at his candid response. However, those watching at home didn’t seem to find it funny.

Gogglebox cast: Sally and Michael’s son cursed at his parents’ reaction (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Utterly disgraceful’

“If one of my bros said mother stfu I’d go nuts!! In fact mine wouldn’t simple! And they are 28 30,” one user wrote on X.

“Telling his parents to shut the f**k up? And they just sat there and took like it was nothing??? I’m sorry but @ch4 do not show this family ever again. Utterly utterly disgraceful,” another person shared.

” “I can never imagine saying ‘oh shut the f**k up’ to my parents, even in a jokey way,” a third stated.

“I will never get used to kids who swear at their parents,” a fourth said.

