Those watching Gogglebox last night weren’t impressed, insisting the show has become “boring and predictable”.

The Channel 4 show is currently on its 25th series after debuting on the network in 2013. Throughout the years, Gogglebox has won many awards, including BAFTA TV Awards and NTAs.

However, does the show’s format need changing?

Gogglebox last night

During Friday (March 7) night’s episode, the cast returned to watch the latest events from the past week, which included Married at First Sight Australia and Wheel of Fortune.

They also watched US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance’s meeting with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House.

Things took a turn when a reporter suddenly asked Volodymyr, “Why don’t you wear a suit?” He responded saying he will “wear a costume after this war will finish”.

The heated exchange saw Volodymyr storm out of the room after being accused of “gambling with World War Three” by Trump.

In response, the Gogglebox critics shared their views.

“Why would you wear a suit? He’s come from a war-torn country!” Sue asked.

“Oh, yes! That is a man right there. He said, I’ve got bigger problems than wearing a suit,” Amira and Amani said.

“This is going great,” Pete joked.

‘Done with this show’

Last night’s episode was left with outrage, with many viewers insisting the Channel 4 show is past its sell-by date. Some also didn’t appreciate the lack of diversity when it came to people’s political views.

“Propaganda bashing from Channel four, only one voice of opinion that they are pushing to the masses. It’s time to switch this junk off; it’s dreadful that all the sofa sitters are indoctrinated and lack any substance of any real thought or unconditional basis,” one user wrote on X.

“#Gogglebox is typical how channel 4 just mess things up after 4 or 5 series. They did the same with first dates, another unwatchable problem now,” another shared.

“Can we please get some diversity of political opinion in #gogglebox? If you’re going to be a political opinion show, let’s get some diversity of opinion,” a third remarked.

“Rubbish. Done with this show,” a fourth person wrote.

“This programme is well past its sell by, so boring and predictable! Anyone else think so?” a fifth questioned.

