Gogglebox stars left horrified after watching ‘sickening’ Britain’s Got Talent audition: ‘It’s the worst thing I’ve seen’

The Gogglebox cast were left on the edge of their seats as they were forced to watch a “sickening” Britain’s Got Talent audition.

During Friday (February 28) night’s episode, the Channel 4 show showed a horrific clip of BGT contestant Auzzy Blood’s stunt routine. When the audition was originally aired on ITV on February 22, over 600 viewers complained to Ofcom.

Auzzy’s audition left viewers on the edge of their seat (Credit: ITV)

Gogglebox cast watch gruesome Britain’s Got Talent audition

At the beginning of the stunt, Auzzy appeared in gothic make-up. In front of the judges and a studio audience, he held up giant corkscrews before feeding one through his nostril and out his mouth.

Just like the panel, the Gogglebox cast were left squealing and covering their faces.

While peaking through their fingers, married couple Mary and Giles said: “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen”.

Sibling duo Sophie and Pete were also not fans of the audition, with Sophie stating: “The King’s not going to like this.”

As the freaky audition continued, the cast demanded it to “stop”.

However, things continued to take a weird turn when Simon Cowell used a tube that Auzzy had put up his nose to drink wine.

The Gogglebox cast were grossed out by the stunt (Credit: Channel 4)

“Oh Simon, you can’t be expected to suck that,” Mary said while disgusted.

Auzzy’s stunts didn’t stop there. He then used a hook and rope to pull himself up to the ceiling by inserting the wire in his nose.

“There is something wrong with him,” Shirley said while her husband Dave could barely watch.

When the audition was finally over, Sue didn’t hold back, declaring: “[Bleep]ing hell, I’ll never look at a corkscrew again.”

“This is really horrible, it’s the worst thing I’ve seen,” Mary also said.

The BGT audition received over 600 Ofcom complaints (Credit: Channel 4)

‘My daughters nearly throwing up’

The Gogglebox cast weren’t the only people unimpressed with the audition. Straight after the stunt aired on tele last weekend, viewers expressed their discomfort online.

“My 6 year old was traumatised poor thing. It’s not even 9pm,” one user wrote on X.

“My daughters nearly throwing up and I just couldn’t look at all. #bgt no,” another person shared.

“[Bleep]ing gross… Absolutely vile,” a third remarked.

“Nahhh [bleep] off that’s gross,” a fourth viewer stated.

