Gogglebox star Izzi Warner confirms new relationship following split from boyfriend of 10 years

Izzi Warner, star of Channel 4’s Gogglebox, has confirmed that she is in a new relationship after splitting from her boyfriend of 10 years.

Izzi gave fans an insight to her mystery man on the latest episode of the Channel 4 programme. The star went Instagram official earlier in the year, but up until now, fans didn’t even know his name.

The new couple celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together earlier this month, and Izzi couldn’t wait to show her sister what gifts she got.

Izzi showed Ellie her Valentine’s gifts (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Izzi Warner reveals boyfriend’s name

During Friday night’s show, she turned to her sister Ellie and said: “Wait until you see what Toby got me for Valentine’s – a card in a box!”

Ellie then took the opportunity to read the written message out loud. She read: “To Izzi, our first of many. Thank you for being the absolute best. I adore you. Happy Valentine’s Day. I love you loads and lots more. Toby.”

Thank you for being the absolute best. I adore you.

Izzi clearly found the whole thing adorable as she held the card close to her chest and jokingly asked her sister: “How sick are you feeling now?”

Ellie has been in a long-term relationship with her boyfriend Nat since 2018 and has a son, Ezra, so she joked back: “I need to take a picture so I can send it to Nat. So he can cringe.”

Back in October last year, Izzi confirmed she had split from her partner of 10 years, Grant. The former couple share two kids, Bobby, 10 and Bessie Rose, four.

Izzi has given fans an update on her new boyfriend (Credit: Channel 4)

Izzi shocked fans with boyfriend split

The star previously shocked fans during an episode of Gogglebox when she counted out a list of things she was looking for in a new partner. At the time, everyone thought she was in a long-term relationship.

She said: “I have separated it into essentials and nice-to-haves. So on the essentials we have got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs, emotional intelligence. Also full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, supports my hobbies and wants to be my plus one.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzi Warner (@izziwarner)

Izzi continued: “And then nice to haves: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners. So hence why I have been single for the last 18 months.”

She then went public with her mystery man when she uploaded a series of photos on her Instagram of a trip to Paris. At the time comments flooded asking the star who he was. And now fans have their answer.

Read more: Gogglebox fans ‘switch off’ following ‘disturbing’ White Lotus scene: ‘It’s a no-go for me’

Are you happy for Gogglebox star Izzi Warner? Leave a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!