Izzi Warner’s beaming Instagram post with a “mystery man” is turning heads as fans wonder if he is her new boyfriend…

The mother of two has been vocal about her single life after parting ways with ex-boyfriend Grant. And it seems she wasn’t alone during her weekend getaway to the city of love, Paris.

So, fans are naturally curious to know who the Gogglebox star spent her birthday with. Especially as she seemed thrilled to post pictures from the special occasion.

Izzi spent her birthday with a mystery man (Credit: Channel 4)

Why fans think Izzi Warner has a ‘new boyfriend’

Most of Izzi’s fans are baffled by the same question – who is the man she had the “best time birthday-ing” with?

The 30-year-old reality star wasn’t accompanied by her two children in Paris. Instead, she had a mystery man keeping her company.

Yesterday (December 30), Izzi posted a series of pictures from her vacation in the French capital. However, two images particularly interested fans.

Izzi rose to fame on Gogglebox alongside her sister Ellie (Credit: Channel 4)

In one picture, she was seen posing before the Eiffel Tower beside the mystery man, with her arm slipped into his.

The following picture depicts them standing between two Christmas trees. Again, Izzi is seen resting her arm on the shoulder of the man beside her.

She has neither tagged the unknown gentleman in any of her images nor responded to fans curious to know who he is. ED! has reached out to Izzi’s representatives for comment.

Fans react to Izzi’s weekend getaway

The Gogglebox star’s pictures have sent fans into a frenzy. As always, they have taken it upon themselves to decode his identity, while Izzi remains tight-lipped.

One curious fan asked: “Who’s the new man?” Another took the liberty to call him her “New boyfriend.”

While we can’t tell just yet if Izzi has found herself a new man, she hasn’t shied away from talking about her dating life.

According to Hello!, she admitted in October that she was on the “lookout for love”. She told her sister Ellie that she has a list of “must-haves” when it comes to picking a future boyfriend whilst starring on her famous Gogglebox sofa.

“So on the essentials we’ve got: hardworking, open-minded, kind, attractive, good with money, clean criminal record, zero drugs policy, no drinking problem, emotional intelligence, full head of hair, patient, discreet, loyal, support my hobbies, wants to be my plus one,” explained Izzi.

She continued, “And then nice-to-haves: nice teeth, nice car, generous, good style, taller than me, cooks nice dinners. Hence why I’ve been single for the last 18 months.”

