Viewers of Gogglebox decided to “switch off” last night’s episode after the Channel 4 show teased a scene from The White Lotus.

During Friday night’s (February 21) episode, the nation’s favourite TV critics reacted to several shows, from Gladiators to The Apprentice and Celebrity Bear Hunt. However, a scene from the new season of Sky’s The White Lotus left viewers unhappy towards the end of the show.

Gogglebox show ‘disturbing’ scene from The White Lotus (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox cast reacts to a scene from The White Lotus

The White Lotus, known for its steamy scenes, returned for its third series on Sky on Monday (February 17).

With the previous series set in Hawaii and Sicily, the third was filmed in Thailand with new characters added to the cast.

Actors Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey, who portray Timothy and Victoria, appear to have drawn the most attention due to their storyline between their adult children.

Shown on Gogglebox last night, the scene between brothers Saxon and Lochlan sharing a hotel room raised a few eyebrows.

In the clip shown, older brother Saxon quizzed his younger sibling, Lochlan, on what “sort of porn” he likes. Following his question, he walked off completely naked to the bathroom to let off some steam, with his reflection displayed in the mirror and his brother aware.

“So far, so pervy, Mary,” Giles said to his shocked wife Mary. Jake assured his twin brother Harry: “I have never done this by the way!”

Gogglebox viewers ‘switch off’ following scene (Credit: Channel 4)

‘Too weird and disturbing’

While the scene was shown at the end of the episode, it didn’t stop viewers from being turned off.

“Why does #Gogglebox always end with the weird stuff. Turned off for the last five minutes. White lotus is a no-go for me, sorry,” one user wrote on X.

“#Gogglebox has just made me put a line through watching the white lotus. Too weird and disturbing. No thanks!” another shared.

Other viewers also complained about the show.

“Get rid of the posh family on the show. The boys are spoilt arrogant [bleep]s and the parents are so out of touch!” one person said.

“#Gogglebox is a programme made for #GenZ oddballs and weird people who sit in front of the tv with no life,” another insisted.

