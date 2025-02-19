Gogglebox favourites the Siddiquis have revealed they’re mourning the loss of their beloved pet cat, Rufus.

The family shared the heartbreaking news on social media this week (February 18).

The Siddiquis – Sid, Raza, Baasit and Uma – have been on Channel 4 show Gogglebox since 2013. As a result, viewers rushed to Instagram to extend their support to the family after hearing the news.

The Siddiquis had Rufus for 15 years (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox stars the Siddiquis share heartbreaking news

Members of the Siddiqui family took to Instagram to announce Rufus’ passing with a heartfelt post, penned by Baasit and his wife Melissa.

What a beautiful boy. Run free Rufus, go with love.

The post featured a series of pictures, capturing some of the most adorable moments with Rufus, who was with the family for 15 years.

The caption explained: “Goodnight our beautiful boy Rufus. 15 and a half years wasn’t long enough, you were and always will be a big part of our lives.

“The most chilled, cuddly and beautiful boy who made us a family right back at the beginning. Lots of memories that we will never forget and we are truly grateful to have known & loved you. Sleep tight our handsome Boy.”

The family also have a dog named Alfie and two more cats, named Rocky and Tashee.

Fans send their love

Rufus held a special place in fans’ hearts. After learning about his death, they rushed to the comments to extend their love and support to the Siddiquis.

One fan wrote: “So very sorry for your loss. What a beautiful boy. Run free Rufus, go with love.”

Another added: “Aww I’m so sorry for your loss. R.I.P Rufus. Thinking of you all.”

A third one said: “Sending love to you all. Losing a pet is real and true loss and grief. Take time and be there for each other.”

Members of the Siddiqui family thanked everyone for their support, by saying: “Thank you for all the other lovely messages, comments, DMS etc.”

