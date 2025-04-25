Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli raise eyebrows with This Morning appearance

Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli appeared on This Morning today – and their appearance was slammed by some viewers.

The Britain’s Got Talent judges popped up during Friday’s (April 25) programme to chat with co-hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

Among the topics the guests chatted about were whether singer Max Fox’s audition was “set up”.

Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli looked somewhat casual during their This Morning appearance (Credit: YouTube)

Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli on This Morning today

BGT supremo Simon responded: “On my life, I swear to God that was not a set up. I honestly thought, okay, someone’s put him there. And I said to the producers: ‘Come on, this is set up, right?’ They went: ‘No!'”

Simon went on to say he didn’t think the audition would even make the edit. And he also noted he wasn’t necessarily convinced even when Max was given a pass to the final. “Even after the Golden Buzzer, I’m still not sure,” he recalled.

However, amid such revelations from Simon and ahead of this weekend’s BGT semi-finals, viewers at home seemed more taken by how Simon and Bruno were dressed.

Simon Cowell had his pins out and Bruno Tonioli had his chest out on This Morning today (Credit: YouTube)

‘WTF is going on with Simon Cowell?’

Simon’s sunglasses – that he wears to help with migraines – came in for a bit of social media shade, with one user on X despairing: “#ThisMorning Simon with his bloody sunglasses on indoors as always.”

But it was the sight of his shorts causing most viewers consternation.

“#ThisMorning lovely trousers Simon,” one said in a sarcastic assessment.

“#ThisMorning wow it really is Simon Cowell the millionaire. Who would guess, state of him,” snarked another.

A third pondered: “WTF is going on with Simon Cowell? #thismorning he looks like a kid in a Simon bobblehead.”

Those shorts are dire not fire.

While a fourth said: “I love you Simon, but sure as [blank] those shorts are dire not fire. What was your stylist thinking? #thismorning.”

And yet another daytime TV watcher moaned, having a go at Bruno’s sartorial elegance, too: “WTF do those two on #ThisMorning look like? Simon Cowell looks like a 1950s schoolboy and wtf has the other got his shirt open to the waist? Old men looking stupid!”

‘Old men looking stupid’? (Credit: YouTube)

ITV daytime viewers react to Bruno

However, that wasn’t the only bit of flak Bruno came in for.

“Bruno button your shirt up ffs #ThisMorning,” one watcher complained. “Do your shirt up Bruno #ThisMorning,” echoed a second, while a third agreed: “Bruno do ya shirt up.”

A fourth also concurred, sighing: “Oh Bruno… grow up and do your buttons up! #ThisMorning.” While a fifth asked: “What does Bruno think he looks like? #ThisMorning.”

Someone else demanded: “#thismorning bloody hell bruno put a decent shirt on lol.” And yet another gave their opinion, advising: “Bruno seriously that’s not a good look ffs.”

We very much doubt the multi-millionaires are bothered…

