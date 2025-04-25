Ahead of tonight’s Celebrity Big Brother finale, housemates Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa are predicted to be evicted first.

Since the series’ launch, Chris and JoJo’s extremely close friendship in the house has been well-documented. On Monday (April 21), fans believed their friendship went “too far” after Chris, 32, asked JoJo, 21, to lick chocolate off his shorts. JoJo, who is in a relationship, soon pulled out an ingrown hair from his groin moments later.

During Wednesday’s (April 23) episode, Chris and JoJo were seen in the same bed together. At the time, Drag Race star Danny Beard issued a warning to JoJo, saying: “I’d prepare for your girlfriend to throw some punches.” Yesterday (April 24), when JoJo received her letter from home, her partner left a cryptic message, leaving her worried.

While JoJo and Chris have been accused of being ‘flirty’, she is in a relationship (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother stars JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes ‘don’t seem genuine’

With tonight’s live final just hours away, Chris and JoJo have been issued another warning. This time, by PR expert Fiona Harrold.

“JoJo and Chris will be the first to be voted out of the finals,” she exclusively tells Entertainment Daily.

“Their behaviour doesn’t seem genuine and their flirting is not fun to watch, as you imagine how JoJo’s partner may be feeling watching it all. They have sabotaged their early popularity and appear to be playing to the camera and attention seeking,” Fiona continued.

“I don’t see either of their careers benefiting from the exposure in CBB.”

Ahead of tonight’s final, Chris and JoJo are predicted to be evicted first (Credit: ITV)

‘Their careers will skyrocket’

On the flip side, Fiona has high hopes for Danny and singer Chesney Hawkes.

“They will be the ones who will benefit the most from their time in the house and their careers will skyrocket. They have come across as genuine throughout and as principled,” she insisted.

“Danny was shocked at Chris and JoJo’s behaviour when they shared a bath, saying, ‘If my boyfriend saw me with anyone, regardless of gender like that, he’d have words.’ Danny will be echoing what many will be feeling – that level of intimacy is inappropriate when you are in a relationship, especially when you’re on primetime TV.”

She also believes that Danny “has the personality and the potential to go far in TV” and could “emulate the success” of Rylan Clark. She added: “He would be perfect for daytime quiz shows as he is quick witted, able to connect with people and fun!”

Fiona also predicts Donna will enjoy more success in her career and gain new fans from the show.

Catch the Celebrity Big Brother final on ITV1 tonight (April 25) at 9pm.

