JoJo Siwa warned partner Kath Ebbs will ‘throw punches’ over Chris Hughes relationship

Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa was issued a warning that her partner would “throw punches” about her close friendship with Chris Hughes.

Over the past few weeks, US entertainer JoJo and former Love Island contestant Chris have kept viewers talking about their tight-knit bond. Earlier this week, fans believed their friendship went “too far” after Chris, 32, asked JoJo, 21, to lick chocolate off his shorts. She also pulled out an ingrown hair from his groin straight after.

Who is JoJo Siwa currently in a relationship with?

Before heading into the house, JoJo was already in a relationship with their partner, Kath Ebbs, whom she went public with in January.

Like JoJo, Kath works in the world of showbiz as an actor, presenter, and a DJ. They are also the co-host of the podcast I’ve Always Said That.

Chris and JoJo slept in the same bed (Credit: ITV)

JoJo warned her partner will ‘throw punches’

As JoJo and Chris’ friendship has continued to blossom, it appears it’s not only viewers who are concerned. During Wednesday (April 23) night’s episode, Drag Race star Danny Beard expressed his worries.

While cuddling in bed together following a night’s sleep, Drag Race star Danny Beard asked: “Did you two sleep in that bed together all night?” before issuing a warning: “I’d prepare for your girlfriend to throw some punches.”

JoJo didn’t seem bothered as she replied: “Oh god no, she doesn’t care.”

After previously identifying as a lesbian, JoJo told Danny earlier in the episode that she felt “so queer”.

“I’ve never – I think I’ve always told myself, I’m a lesbian,” she said. “I think you – I think being here – I’ve realised I am not a lesbian, I’m queer.”

According to CNN, Queer is an “expansive term used by some LGBTQ people to describe their sexuality, gender identity or both.”

“It may be preferred by those who find other terms like “gay” or “bisexual” too restrictive or narrow, as well as some people whose identities are fluid and evolving.”

Fans believe JoJo has ‘friend-zoned’ Chris (Credit; ITV)

‘It feels like a child’

Also, during last night’s show, viewers noticed that JoJo may have ‘friend-zoned’ Chris.

While sitting on a sun lounger, Chris went up to JoJo and showed her his foot and explained he had cut it and that it was “bleeding, again”.

Chris insisted he was going to put a plaster on the cut after JoJo insisted it would “all be alright”. Comedian Donna Preston chimed in and asked: “What’s happened again?”

“Cut my bloody foot open again,” Chris said while walking away. As he looked at JoJo, he told her: “Come and wash it for me! Come, come, come. Let’s do it together.”

JoJo, however, didn’t seem bothered as she remained in the garden on the sun lounger while Chris walked inside.

Donna insisted the couple were like a “married couple”, to which JoJo said she “loves”, adding: “It feels like a child. Like a baby.”

As Donna questioned JoJo and Chris’ relationship outside of the show, JoJo said the pair will “still be in each other’s lives.”

She insisted that Chris fills the gap for her “mum, dad and brother”.

Fans insist Chris has been ‘baby-zoned’

Following yesterday’s episode, viewers believe JoJo is separating herself from Chris.

“Jojo baby zoning chris??” one user wrote.

“I’m getting this impression that JoJo’s getting a bit sick of Chris,” another person shared.

“People making JoJo’s queerness about Chris when in this same episode she said she sees him like a baby is crazy,” a third remarked.

“Jojo saying Chris fills all the parts in her life except hetlr girlfriend, oh and that she sees him as her baby haaa…interesting,” a fourth said.

