Ofcom complaints pour in over Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa’s ‘disgusting’ cat litter stunt

Ofcom has reportedly received complaints about one of the most controversial moments of the 2025 CBB series featuring housemates Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa.

The tight bond between former Love Island cast member Chris, 32, and US singer JoJo, 21, has proved one of the most consistent aspects of the current run.

The two reality TV stars have remained close, even when Chris has endured clashes with Mickey Rourke, as well as with Danny Beard, and despite Chris asking JoJo to ‘lick chocolate off his shorts’.

However, a separate incident involving the pair is not going away – and fans continue to make their objections known.

The cat stunt raised eyebrows with viewers (Credit: ITV)

CBB latest – Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa Ofcom news

According to The Sun, 125 complaints have been made to Ofcom following the “disgusting” moment in which Chris and JoJo weed in a cat litter tray. The pair were dressed in cat costumes at the time.

Asking JoJo Siwa to keep a look out, Chris told her: “I need a wee.”

Chris seemed amused by the pair’s antics (Credit: ITV)

“Don’t tell anyone I’ve weed, though,” Chris pleaded as he hovered in position before adding: “Wait a minute. You’re giving me stage fright.”

Don’t tell anyone I’ve weed, though.

JoJo was then seen going to the toilet in the tray as Chris kept watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

‘He should be shamed for that for life’

Viewers were both revolted and mystified by the behaviour on display.

“Why on earth has Chris just [blank]ed in the middle of bathroom floor while JoJo Siwa watched? #CBBUK,” one fan pondered.

“Chris peed in a litter tray?! He should be shamed for that FOR LIFE!” demanded another unimpressed observer.

I can’t believe that I’ve just seen Chris Hughes doing a wee in a giant litter box.

And a third incredulous fan viewer gasped: “I can’t believe that I’ve just seen Chris Hughes doing a wee in a giant litter box in front of JoJo Siwa on national television #CBBUK.”

“This was absolutely rank,” said another. “So this is now prime-time TV viewing – two adults dressed as cats weeing in a litter tray! Gross!!” said another.

ED! has approached Ofcom for comment.

Does Chris not know that cleaning stains in a washing machine is more effective than licking? (Credit: ITV)

Amid his puzzling conduct, celeb pal Jake Quickenden has revealed he offered Chris some advice before the series began.

The former X Factor contestant recently told Heat: “I gave him a little ring before he went in, and he was a bit nervous. I just told him to be himself, and I think he’s doing just that. Obviously, he’s a bit of a turnip – he’s just a bit silly – but I wouldn’t expect anything else. If you watched him on Love Island, you’d have known that that’s what he’s like.”

Celebrity Big Brother is on ITV1 tonight, Wednesday April 23, at 9pm.

