Why Chris Hughes was handed a warning over ‘cancellation’ ahead of Celebrity Big Brother stint

A celebrity pal of Chris Hughes issued him with a ‘warning’ before he entered the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Former Love Island star Chris, 32, has generated plenty of headlines during his time on the ITV reality series. From clashing with Mickey Rourke to his friendship with JoJo Siwa and his piddling in a litter tray while dressed as a cat, Chris has certainly made the most of ensuring eyeballs are on him.

But while the racing coverage presenter is certainly familiar with being the centre of attention, he was still offered advice on what not to do by another reality TV veteran.

Chris Hughes: ‘A bit of a turnip’ (Credit: ITV)

Chris Hughes ‘warned’ about Celebrity Big Brother

According to Heat, Jake Quickenden (formerly of X Factor, I’m A Celebrity and Dancing On Ice) had a quick word with his Celebrity Antiques Road Trip partner before Chris popped up on CBB.

Jake is said to have reassured a nervous Chris it would serve him best to ‘be himself’ while in front of the CBB cameras 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

I just told him to be himself, and I think he’s doing just that.

Jake told the mag: “I gave him a little ring before he went in, and he was a bit nervous. I just told him to be himself, and I think he’s doing just that. Obviously, he’s a bit of a turnip – he’s just a bit silly – but I wouldn’t expect anything else. If you watched him on Love Island, you’d have known that that’s what he’s like.”

‘Chris Hughes is a lovely kid’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Make sure you don’t get cancelled’

TV personality Jake also apparently suggested Chris do his best not to provoke the ire of viewers. And he noted how Chris may suffer from homesickness.

Jake went on, sharing his warning to Chris: “I just said to him, go in there, make sure you don’t get cancelled, and be yourself. He’s got such a good heart. He’s very family orientated, so I can imagine he’ll start missing his family soon. But he’s a lovely kid.”

‘Whoops, can’t believe I’ve got chocolate on my shorts…’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Is he playing up to the cameras?’

Additionally, another Love Island cast member also reckons Chris is being authentic in the building kitted out like a studio and temporarily housing a legion of famous faces.

Frankie Foster also recently told Heat: “With Chris, what you see is what you get. He’s pretty honest. He’s a straight shooter. He just kind of says how it is, which some people would question.”

He continued: “They’ve always said, ‘Is it an act with Chris? Is he playing up to the cameras?’ He’s not, he just genuinely is like that. He would definitely stick up for people if he’s got an opinion, he’s not shy.”

Celebrity Big Brother is on ITV1 tonight, Wednesday April 23, at 9pm.

