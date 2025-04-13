Celebrity Big Brother tonight: Fans slam Mickey Rourke’s bizarre altercation with Chris Hughes: ‘He can’t be going around acting like that’

Celebrity Big Brother tonight (Sunday, April 13) gave viewers the opportunity to see what led to Mickey Rourke being booted out of the house.

The Hollywood star, 72, was removed from the house following an altercation with Chris during a pirate-themed task.

Mickey lost his cool (Credit: ITV)

Mickey Rourke and Chris Hughes clash on Celebrity Big Brother tonight

During tonight’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, the housemates took part in a pirate-themed task.

JoJo Siwa was given the role of captain. Lining the celebs up in the garden, she asked: “Ahoy. How have things been going out here?”

“There is a rat amongst us, Captain,” Trisha Goddard replied.

Chris then stepped out of line and stared at Mickey before returning to his spot – jokingly implying that Mickey was the so-called “rat”.

However, the actor didn’t see the funny side and lost his cool with former Love Island star Chris.

“You looking at me?” he snapped at Chris. “Don’t eyeball me.”

Chris squared up to Mickey (Credit: ITV)

Big Brother remove Mickey from the house

Attempting to defuse the situation, Chris said: “Mickey, it was a joke, [bleep]…”

However, Mickey wasn’t having any of it. “Don’t [bleeping] eyeball me. You [bleep],” he fumed.

Danny Beard and Daley Thompson got between the pair, attempting to defuse the situation, however, Mickey was still furious.

“Mickey, it was a joke,” Chris protested again. Big Brother then called Mickey to the diary room, where they told him that his behaviour was “aggressive” and threatening”.

While Mickey was in the diary room, Ella Rae Wise revealed that he’d made a sexual comment to her that had left her feeling uncomfortable. The star was left in tears, before tearfully telling Big Brother she “didn’t like it” in the diary room.

Later on, Big Brother called Mickey back into the diary room. They informed him that his behaviour in the house was “seriously unacceptable” and he would have to leave.

“I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that. I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot,” he said.

Mickey was slammed (Credit: ITV)

Fans baffled as Mickey and Chris clash

Fans of the show were left fuming by Mickey’s clash with Chris.

“They all have a point. He can’t be going round acting like this. He’s 72 years old for christ sake,” one viewer tweeted.

“I know Mickey’s old, but he’s an actor himself and surely he knows Chris was in character for the task as pirates! How did he take that literal?! They’re playing Pirates!” another wrote.

“He got angry over that?” a third baffled viewer then asked.

“Mickey absolutely deserves to be kicked out,” another said.

“Mickey has [bleeped] the entire vibe up. Glad he’s gone,” a fifth then said.

However, some fans took aim at Chris for “winding” Mickey up.

“Is it just me that thinks #Chris was goading #mickeyrourke,” one viewer tweeted.

“Doesn’t anyone else think Chris antagonised him a little?” another asked.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fans divided as Michael Fabricant is the first housemate evicted

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow night (Monday, April 14) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.