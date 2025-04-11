Michael Fabricant was the first housemate evicted from this year’s Celebrity Big Brother series.

The ITV reality show kicked off on Monday (April 7) with AJ Odudu and Will Best returning as hosts. The diverse line-up includes the likes of presenter Angellica Bell, EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer, and US entertainer JoJo Siwa.

Following last night’s nominations, Michael was voted off the show (Credit: ITV)

Celebrity Big Brother star Michael Fabricant first to be evicted

Yesterday (April 10), it was announced that Corrie star Jack Shepherd, Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke, and former MP Michael were up for eviction. They faced the public vote where fans voted for who they wanted to save.

Unfortunately for Michael, AJ and Will revealed tonight (April 11) they had received the least amount of votes, resulting in them becoming the first evictee of the series.

Following the announcement, there was a divide on social media.

While Michael was evicted, not everyone was in agreement with the result (Credit: ITV)

‘Quite sad to see Michael go’

“Was obvious it would be Michael out of the three,” one user wrote on X.

“I liked Michael, he had a personality and was quite a likeable character,” another person shared.

“Actually quite sad to see Michael Fabricant go, if you allow yourself to take politics out of it, it’s an entertainment show at the end of the day and he was entertaining,” a third remarked.

“I am in no way a tory supporter, but my gosh, michael was an absolute sweetheart and i loved watching him. I’m absolutely gutted he’s been evicted,” a fourth user expressed.

“That Tory/Conservative Maggot Michael is Evicted!! Hooray!!!” a fifth said.

“Wait Michael come back you’re adorable,” a sixth shared.

‘ It should have been Mickey evicted!’

On the other hand, many believed that Mickey should have been the celebrity to get the boot.

“MICHAEL????? OVER MICKEY???? UK PUBLIC YOU’VE [BLEEP]ED IT ONCE AGAIN,” one passionate viewer stated.

“It should have been Mickey evicted! I feel so bad for Michael,” another shared.

“Who on earth kept Mickey in, he doesn’t even participate only when he’s told,” a third said.

“They evicted the wrong Michael,” a fourth wrote.

While appearing on the show, Mickey has continued to rub viewers the wrong way. During the launch night, he ogled and grabbed AJ Odudu. While in the house, he later made homophobic remarks to JoJo and body-shamed Donna Preston.

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother backlash as housemates turn on Jack P Shepherd

Are you watching this year’s CBB? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix, and then let us know!