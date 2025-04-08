Celebrity Big Brother fans predict Mickey Rourke will be kicked out of house after ‘creepy’ behaviour to AJ Odudu

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 began last night (April 7) and contestant Mickey Rourke immediately caused a stir over his behaviour towards host AJ Odudu.

After being introduced to viewers, Hollywood star Mickey really didn’t want to go into the house. Instead, he wanted to stay on stage and ogle host AJ, who was wearing a stunning brown catsuit.

As soon as Mickey saw AJ, his eyes lit up, telling her that she looked good. He then began to look her up and down while smiling, and tried to look behind her, to look at her bottom.

At one point he even gave her a twirl and moved his body into hers, keeping his arm on her back. As a result, viewers were really not impressed. In fact, many predict it will be his “inappropriate behaviour” that gets him kicked out of the house.

Mickey’s behaviour did not go down well with fans (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Mickey Rourke?

Mickey was warned by AJ’s co-host Will Best as he ogled the presenter: “Careful Mickey,” he warned. As the creepiness continued, AJ also told him: “Stop looking at me!”

As AJ and Will left the stage, Mickey headed towards the entrance of the house, taking his time high-fiving the audience. With the clock ticking and Mickey doing anything but enter the house, AJ and Will had to go back onto the stage and physically push him to the door.

“I wanna stay with you,” Mickey told AJ, again looking her up and down.

Will made sure AJ was okay after the situation, and she tried to laugh off the situation. It was also mentioned on the after-show Late and Live, when guest Alan Carr revealed his shock at the situation.

However, despite AJ being able to remain professional, the damage had already been done and viewers soon predicted that Mickey would become yet another star booted out of the house by security for his behaviour.

Mickey got very handsy with AJ (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume at Mickey’s entrance

Taking to X, one viewer wrote: “Mickey getting cancelled before he even gets in the house for being inappropriate and eye [bleep]ing AJ??”

Another demanded that an investigation gets launched. They wrote: “Ofcom, you need to investigate this kind of behaviour from any celebrity.”

“We give Mickey 48 hours before he is asked to leave,” another added.

An enraged fan penned: “This is surely a safeguarding issue.. I give him 24 hours or less (I hope).”

“Anyone else’s toes curl hard at the way he was looking at AJ? In come the Ofcom complaints.”

Other Celebrity Big Brother viewers were concerned that Mickey’s behaviour was going to get worse when he got into the house. And pleaded to ITV to take action.

They wrote: “Please keep Mickey away from AJ and all the women in that house.”

It’s safe to say a lot of people are not happy with his entrance into the show. Tune in tonight (April 8) at 9pm to see what Mickey does next!

Read more: Celebrity Big Brother fans predict Michael Fabricant will be the first contestant evicted: ‘Calling it now’

What did you think of Celebrity Big Brother star Mickey Rourke’s entrance? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyUK. We want to hear your thought!