The 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother launched on ITV tonight and announced its star-studded line-up; however, despite many famous faces, ex-politician Michael Fabricant managed to immediately rub viewers the wrong way.

On Monday night (April 7), AJ Odudu and Will Best returned as hosts and introduced who would be entering the most famous house on TV during its live launch.

After keeping everything under wraps for several weeks, the secret is no longer…

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up

Singer Chesney Hawkes, known for his number one hit One And Only, was the first celeb to enter the house. Following his entrance, US entertainer JoJo Siwa joined him before iconic chat show host Trisha Goddard.

Love Island star Chris Hughes arrived next before EastEnders legend Patsy Palmer, former Conservative MP Michael Fabricant, and Corrie actor Jack P Shephard.

TOWIE star Ella Rae Wise, olympian gold medalist Daley Thompson, actress Donna Preston, and legendary presenter Angellica Presenter walked in next before Drag Race star Danny Beard and Hollywood icon Mickey Rourke rounded up the line-up.

However, despite a range of celebrities, it was bad news for Tory MP Michael, who doesn’t yet appear to be a favourite as fans, as well as the show’s live audience, were immediately turned off by his appearance minutes into the reality show.

‘Michael Fabricant gotta be out first’

“THE BOOS FOR EVIL MICHAEL AHAHAAH WE ARE SO BACK,” one user wrote on X.

“The crowd groaning as Michael Fabricant appeared on screen I am DECEASED,” another person shared.

“Michael Fabricant is annoying already, and he hasn’t even gotten out of the car,” a third remarked.

“Member of the conservative party, no thank you,” a fourth expressed.

“Random Tory MP that nobody asked for,” a fifth person wrote.

Many viewers are also predicting that Michael will be the first housemate to be evicted.

“Michael – first evicted. Calling it now,” one person said.

“Michael will definitely be the first to get evicted,” another shared.

“Michael gotta be out first,” a third stated.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tomorrow (April 8) on ITV1 at 9pm.

