Inside Jack P Shepherd’s relationship history – split from childhood sweetheart girlfriend; love child; upcoming wedding to Corrie colleague

Jack P Shepherd heads into the Celebrity Big Brother house tonight (Monday, April 7) – so what better time to look at his love life, including a split from his long-term girlfriend and the three children he’s fathered over the years.

The Coronation Street star has had a tumultuous love life, to say the least. From splitting from his childhood sweetheart to fathering a son he reportedly doesn’t see, here’s an inside look at his rocky relationship history…

2002 – Jack P Shepherd meeting childhood sweetheart girlfriend

From the age of 14, Jack – now 37 – was in a relationship with his childhood sweetheart, Lauren Shippey. Lauren is reportedly a make-up artist and performing arts teacher.

They first began dating in 2002, and in 2009, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter called Nyla.

However, in 2010, Jack was embroiled in a cheating scandal that briefly ended his relationship with Lauren.

2010 – Jack’s affair

In 2010, it was reported that Jack had engaged in a one-night stand with a woman called Sammy Milewski. What’s more, their affair led to Sammy falling pregnant. She gave birth to her son, Greyson, in 2011. A DNA test taken shortly after Greyson’s birth proved that Jack was the father.

Greyson was born with a rare condition called AHC – Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood. This condition causes little Greyson to suffer the sudden, painful paralysis of a portion of his body at random. The condition affects one in a million people.

However, it’s been reported over the years that despite Jack paying child support, he does not have any sort of relationship with Greyson.

‘No contact’ with love child

Speaking to The Sun in 2016, a source claimed that Jack doesn’t have any contact with Greyson.

“Jack knows his son has the condition. Sammy doesn’t need his help, but you’d think he would have some interest in his own flesh and blood and how he is getting on,” they alleged to the publication.

“Sammy is strong enough to cope on her own but what she does struggle to cope with is how a man can turn his back on his own flesh and blood.”

However, in 2020, his current fiancée, Hanni Treweek, seemingly disputed this allegation.

Hanni hits back

During an Instagram Q&A, Hanni was asked, “How do you feel dating a man who has nothing to do with his disabled son Greyson?”

Hitting back, Hanni said: “I wasn’t in Jack’s life when that happened. What I can comment on is that he was 21, a young man himself in the public eye with a lot to learn. Everyone has a past, it’s important not to judge a book by its cover. You might think you know the facts but you don’t.

“The world is already at an uncertain stage and it’s not going to get any better any time soon with trolls such as yourself,” she then said. “If you thought I wasn’t going to respond, you were wrong. Have a lovely evening.”

2011 – Jack P Shepherd’s reconciliation with Lauren

In 2011, Jack and Lauren got back together. The Corrie star proposed to his girlfriend not soon after.

“Lauren understands Jack made a terrible mistake. Now he has made the ultimate statement that he wants to be with her for the rest of his life,” a friend of hers allegedly told The Sun at the time.

Jack and Lauren then went on to have another baby together – a little boy called Reuben. However, despite trying to make it work, Jack and Lauren eventually split for good in 2017.

A spokesperson for Jack at the time said: “Jack and Lauren remain the best of friends and their main focus is the care of their children.”

2020 – Lauren hits out

However, in 2020, during an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Lauren lashed out at her ex, accusing him of not seeing his kids for four months.

“Jack didn’t see his children for almost four months,” she alleged at the time. “The public needs to know what Jack is really like,” she then continued.

“He’s seen as a lovable rogue and a cheeky chap, but my children need him to be a dad rather than see him gallivanting around town. Hopefully he will wake up and understand his behaviour is unacceptable before it’s too late,” she then added.

2017 – Jack P Shepherd moves on with new girlfriend

In 2017, Jack began a relationship with Hanni Treweek, a scriptwriter he met while working on Corrie.

Speaking in 2020 to OK! magazine, Jack explained that even though they knew each other from work, they really clicked when they attended a mutual friend’s wedding.

“We met at Corrie but we only really knew each other to say hello to at work. Then our mutual friends got married and we were both guests at the wedding. We got chatting, I made Hanni laugh, we had a couple of drinks and we flirted. That was it. Then we bumped into each other in Sainsbury’s when I had the kids with me. Hanni freaked out as she was wearing gym gear and thought she looked a state!” he said.

Jack then continued, saying that after bumping into each other, he texted her.

“I texted her afterwards and said: ‘That was awkward,’ and she told me she thought she looked a mess and then we started texting from there. I actually thought she looked fit – I just saw the girl I fancy wearing Lycra! We quickly went on our first date and we just clicked,” he said.

2024 – Jack P Shepherd’s engagement joy

Last year, after almost seven years together, Jack popped the question to Hanni. The star got down on one knee during a romantic safari trip in Tanzania, East Africa. Hanni posted a picture of themselves sharing a kiss after the proposal on Instagram.

“05.06.24 I said YES to forever!!!” Hanni captioned the post.

In December 2024, they announced that they would be tying the knot this year. “26th July 2025 we become Mr & Mrs Shepherd!!” they wrote on Instagram.

According to The Sun, the soap star is going into the Celebrity Big Brother house to fund his wedding.

“Jack and Hanni are pulling out all the stops for their big day. They are incredibly in love and want their day to really represent them as they celebrate with friends and family,” they said.

“Hanni is known for being very stylish and they’ve not skimped on things for the wedding to make sure it’s all perfect,” they then continued. “Jack makes good money but it’s no secret that the CBB money is a draw for anyone, especially if you are planning a big event.”

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 launches tonight (Monday, April 7) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

