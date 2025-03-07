David Platt exit storyline theories as Corrie legend Jack P Shepherd signs to Celebrity Big Brother

With Jack P Shepherd reportedly signing up for Celebrity Big Brother this year, Corrie fans have predicted David Platt’s exit from soap.

David’s currently in hospital, with his fate unknown following a hit and run that took place earlier this week.

And now fans have shared theories on how David might be written out of the soap whilst Jack’s filming for the reality tv show. Here they are!

David suffered severe injuries (Credit: ITV)

1. Death

David arranged a hit and run earlier this week, with Andy Garland driving a car at him at 2pm. The car knocked David down, causing him to bleed out.

At the hospital, doctors lost him for a minute or two but managed to resuscitate him. But, his fate is still unknown…

With such serious injuries, fans are now wondering if Corrie legend David might die.

One fan wrote: “I fear they’re going to kill him off. That will be the final straw. He’s the best thing about Corrie.”

Will David be put into a coma? (Credit: ITV)

2. Coma

Another theory is that David might be put into a coma for a few months whilst in hospital following his severe hit and run injuries.

This would allow for David to technically stay in the soap whilst Jack’s inside the Celebrity Big Brother house. David could then be woken up once Jack finishes his stint on the reality tv show.

One fan wondered: “Jack P Shepherd is rumoured to be one of this year’s CBB housemates, so that’ll be David in a coma for the next 6 weeks (although in Corrie land – probably 2).”

David could go to prison… (Credit: ITV)

Corrie David exit theory: 3. Prison

David arranged the hit and run in a bid to have himself killed. This would mean that Shona could claim on the life insurance and that she could pay Harvey off…

But, his plan didn’t cater for Daisy also being hit by the car…

With Daisy awaiting to find out if she’s lost her baby as a result of the accident, one theory reckons that David could go to prison for causing the loss of Daisy’s baby.

Upon hearing the CBB news, one person took to X and wrote: “Ahhh, David is going to prison then.”

How will David get Harvey off his back? (Credit: ITV)

4. Witness protection

If David survives, he would still have the huge issue of Harvey to deal with. Shona won’t be able to claim on the life insurance if he’s alive, meaning that Harvey would still be after David and his family.

A viewer online has now suggested that David might be put into witness protection to keep him safe from Harvey Gaskell.

The fan shared: “No way are they going to kill off David. I think they will put him into witness protection and everyone will think he is dead because if he does not die Harvey will go for Max in prison.”

Gail is now living in France (Credit: ITV)

Corrie David exit theory: 5. Runs away

David will be in a huge lot of trouble for arranging the hit and run, with him also having the constant fear of Harvey hanging over him.

Viewers know that his mum Gail moved abroad to France with husband Jesse at the end of last year. Now, one person thinks that David might go on the run and stay with Gail and Jesse for a bit.

They suggested: “Or potentially runs away to Paris to see his mum for a while.”

David will need time to recover (Credit: ITV)

6. Rehab

One final fan theory understands that David might need a considerable amount of time to recover physically and mentally from the crash ordeal.

David might spend some time in rehab away from the Street as a result.

It’s been suggested: “I think David will survive but he will need rehab and that’s how Jack P Shepherd will get the time to go on Celeb Big Brother.”