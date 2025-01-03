Coronation Street Helen Worth open to returning as Gail Platt in future despite huge exit

A Coronation Street return doesn’t seem to be off the table for Helen Worth, despite only leaving the show last month.

The cobbles said goodbye to the iconic Gail Platt on Christmas Day, as Helen bowed out after 50 years.

Her final scenes saw her marry Jesse Chadwick, before the newlyweds headed to the airport to start their new lives together.

Despite the huge exit, it looks like a Coronation Street return could happen for the star.

Executive producer Iain Macleod has revealed there have already been conversations about Helen’s return.

Potential Coronation Street return for Gail Platt? (Credit: ITV)

Potential Coronation Street return for Helen Worth

He told the Daily Star: “Helen and I have had a conversation where she has said. ‘There might be times in my future where I’ll come back.’

As for what could bring Gail back to the Street, one obvious answer is her family.

“If there is a big storyline going on with the Platt family, she might want to come in and play a role in that.”

Iain knows fans didn’t want to say goodbye to Gail, and so any opportunity for them to see her again would be greeted with a warm welcome.

He continued: “It will be a real treat for viewers if the opportunity arises for Helen to pop in here and there. She could play a role in some big moments.”

So as it looks like this has always been the case, could an upcoming explosion at the Platt residence be enough chaos to cause a temporary Coronation Street return?

What could bring Gail back to the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Could Gail come back for a funeral?

Back in November, it was reported by Metro that a number of residents’ lives will hang in the balance.

A source told them: “The early part of the year is going to kick off the new era of Corrie with a bang. Pretty literally. And one of the show’s core families are right at the heart of the fire storyline.”

Not long after that behind the scenes photos showed cast and crew outside of the burning building on the production base – and it definitely looked like the Platt house.

The storyline could see a Coronation Street return for Gail happen sooner than anyone expected. And knowing lives will be in the balance, could she return for a family member’s funeral?…

Would you like to see Gail come back?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at Rob Donovan’s return

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!