Coronation Street filming huge 2025 fire stunt filled with ‘explosions’ – but, who is in danger?

A huge fire will rock the Coronation Street set next year – in stunt-filled scenes packed with ‘explosions’ and spectacle. And, as Corrie bosses plan an explosive start to the new year, they have issued nearby residents with a warning. And, with fan favourites in danger, locals will be able to hear the dramatic stunts from miles away.

This comes as new boss Kate Brooks hopes to make her mark on the soap with a bang.

But, with a number of lives hanging in the balance, who will survive and what will be left of them?

The blast will leave a number of fan favourites fighting for their lives (Credit: ITV)

‘Explosions’ shatter the street as Coronation Street films epic stunt

A source told The Sun: “New boss Kate Brooks is pulling out all the stops to make her mark on the cobbles – literally in this case. It’s a huge story with dramatic consequences but is focussed on the street and the community.

“There’s going to be a massive spectacle but at the heart it’s a story about the characters and how they cope with what happens – proper old school Corrie storytelling.”

Meanwhile, another source told the Metro: “The early part of the year is going to kick off the new era of Corrie with a bang pretty literally and one of the show’s core families are right at the heart of the fire storyline.

“With a new boss at the helm, the show isn’t pulling any punches and it’s fair to say some fan-favourite lives are on the line.”

But who could be killed in the fire? A happy (or at least not tragic) exit for Gail has been promised. But could the soap renege and send her out in a blaze of glory?

The shock scenes will follow Gail’s exit from the soap later this year (Credit: ITV)

Residents warned amid ‘dramatic’ fire sequences

Meanwhile, a post on a local Facebook page informed nearby residents of the planned disruption. The post, shared to a group in Claremont, Weaste and Seedley, said: “We have been given notice and warning of loud explosions and fire effects being used as part of a dramatic film shoot at Salford Quays/Trafford Park.

“Coronation Street will be reconstructing a house fire on Coronation Street Film Set, Trafford Wharf Road, Trafford Park. This will be from Monday 18th November until Thursday 21st November Between the hours of 16:00-02:30.

“Smoke and flames will be used at intermittent times during this period which may be seen by the public. On Tuesday 19th November between the hours of 22:00-23:00 they will be recreating an explosion this will be a short bust like a firework going off with a noise of up to 100db .

“If for any reason they do not get to do this before 23:00hrs on Tuesday 19th they will do it on Wednesday 20th between 17:00-19:00.”

Coronation Street will air these dramatic scenes in early 2025. But before then, another long-running fan favourite will leave the soap too. In the coming weeks, Gail Platt due to exit after 50 years. Just in the nick of time, it seems.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

