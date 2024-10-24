In Coronation Street,Gail Platt is leaving the soap – and fans are scared they’ll kill her off in upcoming scenes after a recent health scare.

A few months ago it was officially revealed that Helen Worth would be leaving her role after 50 years on the cobbles. While details of her exit are not yet confirmed, her recent storyline is setting her up to go.

And it’s safe to say, fans are devastated. After a recent bout of sickness for Gail, it’s looking like she could die…

Gail is leaving the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gail is leaving the cobbles

With this year marking 50 years of Gail on the Street, Coronation Street announced that Helen Worth would be retiring from her legendary role this year.

Promising fans a ‘happy ending for Gail,’ the soap then delighted everyone with the news that a former Weatherfield face would be returning to the soap as part of Gail’s final storyline.

Jesse Chadwick appeared on the cobbles a few weeks ago, after meeting Gail in Thailand.

Since his return, however, Sarah and David have grown highly suspicious of him, particularly with Sarah even accusing him of stealing Damon’s money.

Although Gail’s track record of husbands hasn’t been great, it appears Jesse is alright. Certainly can’t doubt his affection for her.

Meanwhile, he stumbled upon Damon’s money, which was stashed in Gail’s cupboard.

However, things took a turn…

Jesse returned for the end of Gail’s storyline (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Gail fans are scared

David and Sarah had picked a fight with Jesse, clearly not trusting him. Feeling at the end of her tether, Gail then told the kids to leave.

Jesse put himself to work by trying to locate Lily’s bicycle pump. He then rummaged in a cupboard, where he found the money.

Obviously Jesse didn’t have time to dwell, however, as Gail called out. He found her struggling to breathe and clutching her arm in pain.

An ambulance was quickly called as Gail had a heart attack. Viewers were left on edge, waiting to see what happens…

Social media fans were shocked at the outcome and hoped Gail would get more of a send off for a Corrie legend.

One X user wrote: “Omg l hope Gail is going to be OK in Corrie.” Another added: “I hope they don’t kill her off. Just let her move away with Jesse but only if he’s genuine.”

Will Gail die? (Credit: ITV)

The ending

Originally, another familiar face was due to come back for Gail’s exit. Deemed as Gail’s ‘one true love,’ the soap revealed in July that Sean Wilson would be returning to the soap as Gail’s ex-husband, Martin Platt.

Sean was confirmed to already be filming scenes on the soap. Promo photos and videos were even released to mark the occasion.

However, reports then revealed that these Martin Platt scenes had been scrapped. Sean suddenly left the soap, with Gail’s exit storyline having to be completely reworked.

They added in Jesse, who will presumably see Gail off the soap.

Helen said: “This year felt like the perfect time to leave the show after celebrating 50 years in the most wonderful job on the most wonderful street in the world. I made the decision at the start of the year and spoke to the producers who were very kind and understanding.

“I have been truly blessed to have been given the most incredible scripts week in week out, and to have worked with fantastic actors, directors and a brilliant crew. The past 50 years have flown by and I don’t think the fact that I am leaving has quite sunk in yet.” But, will she still get her ‘happy ending’ or lose her life instead?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Find out how you can join our Coronation Street WhatsApp to keep up with the latest goss from the cobbles here!