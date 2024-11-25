How Helen Worth will leave Coronation Street as Gail Christmas exit ‘revealed’

Soap bosses revealed earlier this year that Coronation Street icon Helen Worth is leaving Weatherfield after 50 years of playing cobbles royalty Gail Platt.

She’s set to be leaving this Christmas although the exact details of her exit are being kept a secret.

But, how could Gail leave the soap? Here’s everything we know…

Gail’s set to leave Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street reveals Gail ‘exit’

Speaking earlier this year, executive producer Iain Macleod said: “Gail has given us countless hours of entertainment but it should also be said that Helen herself is a consummate professional and a thoroughly good egg.”

“Everyone connected to the show will miss having her around the place just as much as the viewers will miss having her on their screens and we wish her all the very best for the future.”

But, how exactly will Helen be going?

Gail’s been on the Street for 50 years (Credit: ITV)

Happy ending at last for Gail?

With Helen having already filmed her final scenes as Gail, the soap has promised ‘a happy ending’ for the character.

After fifty years of tragedy and heartbreak, it’s about time Gail got her happy ending. Signature storylines heaped misery upon misery for Gail, including her marriage to serial killer Richard Hillman, the murder of husband Joe, and even son David pushing her down the stairs during his nastier years.

Only last year, Gail learned that her own brother, Stephen, was also a serial killer. More light-hearted stories saw her clash with neighbour Eileen Grimshaw and fall for dopey burglar Michael, played by, uh, Les Dennis.

After everything, Gail has earned a happy retirement away from Weatherfield.

Will Gail and Jesse get wed? (Credit: ITV)

A final Christmas in Weatherfield

We know that Gail is currently engaged to Jesse Chadwick, busy planning to marry him rather soon.

It is unclear whether Gail will actually say ‘I do’ this time around, but Gail’s final scenes this Christmas are set to be bittersweet, that’s for sure. But, will she be leaving the Street with Jesse by her side?

Corrie producer Kate Brooks told the Metro: “We can’t tell a story on Christmas Day about her exit without it being steeped in nostalgia, and there’s tons of that in this episode – hopefully people will be crying, they’ll be laughing, there’ll be gasps and people will sit back afterwards and feel that it was just what they needed.”

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.