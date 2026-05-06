Coronation Street’s Olivia Frances Brown hints at real reason for Jodie’s behaviour

Coronation Street fans were in for a shock in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, May 6) as Jodie Ramsey made a dramatic return to the cobbles – and it turns out her disappearance wasn’t quite what it seemed.

After days of worry following the discovery of her blood at home, her family had feared the worst. But in true Corrie fashion, there was a twist. Jodie hadn’t been taken at all – instead, she’d orchestrated the entire situation to spark concern and keep all eyes firmly on her.

Jodie’s past hasn’t been fully explored (Credit: ITV)

‘Missing’ Jodie makes secret return to Coronation Street

Flashback scenes revealed that Jodie had originally planned to leave Weatherfield. She even told Lily she had to go. But things quickly took a darker turn.

Rather than leaving for good, Jodie doubled back into the house. She then trashed it, carefully staging the scene to suggest she was in serious danger. She even cut her own finger to add to the illusion. However, her plan nearly unravelled when Sarah unexpectedly returned from Carla and Lisa’s wedding. In a panic, Jodie struck her, knocking her unconscious before fleeing.

With Kit later confirming that Jodie’s blood had been found at the house, David and Shona became convinced she’d been taken by associates of Olivia’s dad.

In tonight’s episode, the pair debated going to the police with everything they knew about Jodie – including her manipulation of David – completely unaware that she was still nearby.

Watching from the shadows, Jodie spied on them, clearly pleased with how worried they were. Later, she listened to a voicemail from Shona while sitting alone on the precinct swings, soaking up the concern she’d created before putting on music from her ‘Good Vibes playlist.’

Jodie’s been hiding from Shona (Credit: ITV)

Olivia Frances Brown teases deeper story behind Jodie’s behaviour

As Jodie’s darker side continues to unfold, actress Olivia Frances Brown has hinted that there’s far more to her character than meets the eye.

Speaking to the Mirror, Julia Goulding, who plays Shona, revealed her hopes to dig further into the family’s backstory, saying: “I would love to explore some of their past more. We’ve got a dad.”

Olivia agreed, suggesting that Jodie’s upbringing plays a major role in her actions. “It would be great to explore that some more. I think the history with Jodie’s dad is a big part of why she is the way she is, and nobody really understands that fully yet,” she explained.

She went on to stress that Jodie isn’t simply a straightforward villain. “She is messed up for a reason. She’s not just another villain, she’s more complex than that. She’s quite layered.”

Viewers have already had a brief introduction to Jodie and Shona’s dad, though his appearances have been limited so far. With so much left unexplored, it seems there’s plenty more still to come – and it could change how fans see Jodie entirely.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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