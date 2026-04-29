Seduction and showdown: Coronation Street ITVX early release delivers Jodie twist

Coronation Street is ramping up the drama ahead of its big murder reveal, and tonight’s episode finally shines a light on Jodie Ramsey’s movements on the day everything unravels. With tensions rising and secrets spilling out, Jodie finds herself in serious trouble once again.

As she sets her sights on blowing apart Shona’s marriage by going after David, things quickly spiral. And by the end, she comes face to face with someone unexpected, but just who is it?

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers about tonight’s Coronation Street (Wednesday April 22) that has not aired on ITV, but is already available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Shona is threatened by heavies looking for Jodie (Credit: ITV)

Jodie steps in to protect Shona in Coronation Street

It’s no secret Jodie has been hiding a troubled past, and the pressure is only building as more details begin to emerge.

After admitting that Olivia’s dad is her violent ex and revealing she stole his hard drive, Jodie knows she’s in danger. When Shona learns the truth, she refuses to have that kind of trouble near her family and tells Jodie to leave.

As she prepares to go, Jodie overhears a confrontation outside. Two men have cornered Shona, mistaking her for Jodie.

Realising what’s at stake, Jodie intervenes. She hands over the hard drive and tells them to back off, putting herself at risk to protect her sister.

Shaken, she apologises, and seeing her remorse, Shona allows her to stay. But it doesn’t take long for things to unravel again.

Her tricks to lure David into bed leave Jodie homeless in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Jodie’s plan backfires badly

A passing comment from Shona reveals she had actually received Jodie’s letter, something she had previously denied. Once Jodie confirms the truth, she is furious at the betrayal.

Determined to get revenge, she targets David. She lures him home, gets into bed and waits, knowing he will think she is his wife.

When a drunk David arrives, he starts kissing her, believing she is Shona. But the moment he realises the truth, he recoils in shock and throws Jodie out immediately.

Sarah walks in on the aftermath and is left unsure who to believe as Jodie claims David made a move on her. In the end, Sarah sides with David, and Jodie is forced out with nowhere to go.

Who has approached Jodie? (Credit: ITV)

A mystery confrontation raises the stakes

With no options left, Jodie heads to the precinct. But she’s not alone for long.

She is approached by someone, and as she snaps “What now?” it’s clear she has come face to face with a serious threat.

The identity of the person remains under wraps, but the timing couldn’t be more ominous. With the show building towards a major murder reveal, questions are mounting over whether Jodie could be the one who pays the ultimate price.

As the storyline edges closer to its climax, all eyes are on what happens next and whether Jodie’s past has finally caught up with her for good.

Coronation Street usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8.30pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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