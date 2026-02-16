All five possible murder victims ranked from least to most likely to die as Coronation Street names who is at risk in flashforward

Coronation Street has officially lifted the lid on the five characters who could meet a grim end in the show’s big April murder storyline, following dramatic flashforward scenes shown on Monday, February 16.

In the specially released episode on ITVX, fans were finally given the names of the five potential victims linked to the spring shocker. The flashforward reveals that on April 23rd, Betsy Swain stumbles across a dead body – but the identity of the victim is still anyone’s guess.

So who’s in the firing line? We’ve taken a closer look at the five suspects and ranked them from least to most likely to be the one who doesn’t make it out alive.

We think that Jodie shouldn’t be too worried (Credit: ITV)

Least likely – 1. Jodie Ramsey

Jodie Ramsey has arrived on the cobbles with plenty of baggage, keeping some seriously dark secrets from Shona and the rest of the Platts. From the moment she appeared, it’s been clear she’s been spinning lies about her past, all while trying to muscle in on what she sees as Shona’s ‘perfect’ life.

She blames her sister for her troubled upbringing and for walking away, quietly harbouring a deep resentment. Add in that mysterious box of trinkets she keeps hidden away, and Jodie’s clearly a character with more than a few surprises still to come.

Could someone from her past finally catch up with her on April 23rd? Or might the Platts discover the truth and exact their own revenge?

As tempting as it sounds, we just don’t see it happening yet. Jodie still has too many unanswered questions hanging over her – including her link to Emmerdale’s Graham Foster, the true meaning of that box, and the real reason her relationship with her dad fell apart.

Killing her off just months after her introduction would feel premature. We’re not convinced her story is anywhere near finished.

Maggie’s got more to give (Credit: ITV)

2. Maggie Driscoll

Maggie Driscoll also finds herself on the list, though she doesn’t exactly scream ‘victim.’ Maggie has proven time and again that she’ll go to extreme lengths to protect her family. She killed her own husband years ago and later helped Will Driscoll cover up his attack on Daniel.

If she were to discover Megan’s grooming of Will, there’s no telling how far she might go. Of course, there’s always the chance that any revenge plan could spiral out of control and backfire on her.

That said, Maggie isn’t easily outplayed. She knows how to cover her tracks and has survived far worse. As the emotional and strategic core of the Driscoll family, she’s a complex, formidable presence. If a murder is on the cards, Maggie feels far more likely to be orchestrating it than lying cold on the floor.

Carl could either flee or die (Credit: ITV)

3. Carl Webster

Carl Webster is harder to pin down, mainly because there’s no shortage of people who’d happily see the back of him. Framing his own mum Debbie and sending her to prison for Billy Mayhew’s death has left him isolated and despised.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine one of his many enemies finally snapping. On the other hand, Carl has already talked about escaping the mess he’s made, with a one-way ticket to Germany very much on the table.

If Carl were the body Betsy finds, the fallout in Weatherfield would be fairly limited, aside from the devastation it would cause Debbie. He’s burned nearly every bridge he had, and not many would mourn him. For that reason, his death feels possible – but also slightly underwhelming. We’re firmly on the fence with this one.

Theo needs a comeuppance of some sort (Credit: ITV)

4. Theo Silverton

Theo Silverton has been overdue some kind of reckoning for a long time. His toxic relationship with Todd has dragged on, and with their wedding fast approaching, it feels like the storyline is reaching breaking point.

Todd still has a chance to confide in someone about the abuse he’s suffered. Could someone step in to save him? Or might Todd finally snap and take matters into his own hands?

Theo’s death would certainly be believable, but there’s also a strong argument for seeing him face justice properly. Prison, and being forced to live with what he’s done, would arguably be a far harsher punishment. Still, not everyone in Weatherfield might agree with that outcome.

Megan’s at the top of our list (Credit: ITV)

Victim most likely to die in Coronation Street – 5. Megan Walsh

Right at the top of our list is Megan Walsh. Secretly grooming teen Will Driscoll, she’s already raising alarm bells, with only Sam Blakeman currently suspicious of her behaviour.

As Will grows more desperate to expose her, it feels inevitable that Megan’s true colours will be revealed. And once that happens, there may be serious consequences.

Megan is in an especially dangerous position because she’s crossed the wrong family. She’s completely unaware that Maggie Driscoll is capable of murder, and the rest of the clan don’t exactly seem inclined to let her actions slide.

With no real ties keeping her rooted in Weatherfield, Megan stands out as the easiest character to lose in order to wrap up a dark storyline. For us, she’s the strongest contender to be the victim when the truth finally comes out on April 23rd.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

