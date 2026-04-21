Coronation Street follow-up: Fans predict grim fate for Carl after flooding hotel in Debbie revenge plot

Coronation Street chaos ramped up tonight (Tuesday, April 21) as Carl Webster took a shocking step – flooding Debbie’s beloved hotel in a bitter act of revenge.

The dramatic move comes after Debbie refused to give in to his demands, instead offering him money to walk away for good. But with tensions at breaking point, could Debbie soon regret cutting Carl out of her life completely?

Carl left the tap running (Credit: ITV)

Carl floods the hotel in Coronation Street

Carl wasted no time making his presence felt, planting himself behind the hotel bar and ordering Ryan about as if he already owned the place. Confident he had the upper hand, Carl made it clear he believed half the hotel would soon be his.

He’d assumed Debbie would cave in to his ultimatum – sign over half the business or he’d report Ronnie for assault. However, Debbie had no intention of backing down.

When Carl confronted her at the flat, Debbie stood firm, telling him outright that he would never get his hands on the hotel. Although she’d initially felt sympathy for him after lying about being his sister rather than his biological mum, her patience had run out. Debbie branded him cruel and even went as far as to call him ‘unlovable.’

Carl rejected her offer of money to stay away, storming off with revenge clearly on his mind. Meanwhile, a devastated Debbie broke down in Ronnie’s arms, worried she may have pushed things too far with her son.

Back at the Chariot Square Hotel, Carl’s anger spiralled. He trashed one of the rooms before going a step further – leaving a tap running and setting the stage for a damaging flood.

Theo is one of five potential victims (Credit: ITV)

Fans predict flashforward death for Carl Webster

With Carl burning bridges left, right and centre, fans are convinced his days on the cobbles could be numbered.

He’s currently one of five characters tipped to be the victim in the show’s flashforward murder storyline airing on April 23, and viewers are starting to think his downfall is imminent – with some even calling for it.

Taking to X, one fan fumed: “Carl causes the hotel to flood. Kill the [bleep],” while another predicted: “Carl or Theo or both gonna bite the dust.”

A third viewer didn’t hold back, writing: “Carl needs to die. Rotten to the core. After Debbie went to jail for him.”

And another added: “I’ve been thinking it’s either Maggie or Megan meeting their demise this week, but now think either Theo or Carl have a good chance now too!”

With enemies piling up and his actions spiralling, could Carl be heading for a deadly end before the week is out?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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