Coronation Street fans predict dark mental health twist for Betsy after flashforward murder find

There’s drama never far away on the cobbles, but next week things take a particularly chilling turn in Coronation Street as Betsy Swain is left shaken to the core by a grim discovery.

Scenes airing on April 23rd see Betsy in high spirits as she celebrates mum Lisa’s marriage to partner Carla. However, what starts as a joyful occasion quickly unravels into something far darker before the night is over.

Heading out onto the Street with Lauren, Betsy’s evening takes a shocking twist when she stumbles across a lifeless body. And in an even more upsetting turn, it’s someone she knows.

One of five potential victims dies (Credit: ITV)

Betsy finds a dead body in Coronation Street flashforward scenes

The shocking moment plays out as Betsy, unaware of what lies ahead, enjoys a drink or two at the wedding celebrations before turning a corner and being confronted with a tragic sight near some scaffolding.

The identity of the victim remains under wraps for now, though viewers have already been given a tease. Flashforward scenes have hinted at five possible victims – Carl, Jodie, Theo, Maggie and Megan. Fans will need to hold tight until next week to learn who meets their end.

In the aftermath, Betsy is seen deeply distressed during a police interview. This suggests the impact of the discovery could linger long after the initial shock.

Will Betsy’s future be shaped by the discovery? (Credit: ITV)

Fan theory predicts Betsy psychosis storyline

Unsurprisingly, fans are already speculating about what this could mean for Betsy going forward. Many believe the trauma of finding a dead body could spark a significant mental health storyline.

Some viewers have drawn comparisons to Carla’s past struggles, suggesting she may play a key role in supporting Betsy if things take a difficult turn. There’s also been chatter about Betsy’s upcoming hair transformation to brunette, with some wondering if it hints at a darker chapter ahead.

One fan on Reddit shared: “I’m getting the feeling that Betsy might end up being diagnosed with psychosis just like Carla had a few years back, and I think there’s gotta be some frictions both Carla and Lisa may have to pass through to help Betsy.”

Another wrote on X: “If this doesn’t trigger a mental health storyline for Betsy then what are we even doing here? Carla would be the perfect person to support her through this whilst Lisa tries to crack the case.”

A third viewer added: “Mental health storyline for Betsy? Written in the stars.”

Whatever lies ahead, it’s clear Betsy Swain’s shocking discovery is set to have lasting consequences – and could mark the beginning of a powerful new chapter for the character.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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