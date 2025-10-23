Coronation Street viewers desperate to know where Becky Swain’s money is coming from after Betsy shopping scenes

Becky Swain enjoyed treating her daughter Betsy Swain to a shopping trip with her money in Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, October 22).

She even said she would pay for her to move to Spain, being behind her decision to quit her job at Underworld.

But, just where is Becky magicking up all of this money from?

Becky got Betsy’s hopes up (Credit: ITV)

Becky treated Betsy to a shopping spree

Aiming to win back Lisa Swain and jet off with both her and Betsy to Alicante, Becky got to work on sweetening up Betsy.

Becky let Betsy skip work and go out on an all expenses paid for shopping spree instead. Everything from bikinis to sunhats were all paid for by Betsy’s mum.

When the pair got back to No.6, Betsy started planning their new life in Spain. She wouldn’t need her job at Underworld when Becky would fund her luxurious life on the beach.

When Betsy asked Becky what she did all the time abroad, Becky admitted that she did ‘nothing much’ other than sitting on the sand, watching the waves.

Lisa returned home and rumbled Becky and Betsy’s plan, convincing Betsy to stay at Underworld and earn the money herself.

Becky then made out to Lisa that she’d said she would lend Betsy a little bit of cash but she didn’t expect her to quit her job altogether…

Something doesn’t add up (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans baffled over Becky Swain’s finances

Coronation Street fans don’t quite understand where Becky Swain is getting all of this cash from.

She’s been spending four years in hiding, unable to work. And, she even admitted to spending most of her time on the beach… Yet nobody in Weatherfield has taken a moment to question this.

One Corrie viewer on X wrote: “Moneybags & master manipulator Becky. Did little as possible, sat on the beach. Where is her money from?”

Another person commented: “Speaking of money, where is Becky getting it from?”

A third fan asked: “Why is no one asking where all Becky’s money is coming from?… [BLEEP].”

