All the dark Coronation Street theories for the ‘true reason’ behind Becky Swain’s return

Becky Swain has just ‘returned from the dead’ and Coronation Street fans have now conjured up theories on what’s really going on.

Lisa’s ‘late’ wife turned up alive and explained that she’d been working as an undercover cop and needed to flee to Alicante to protect her family.

But, fans don’t believe that Becky is telling the truth. Here’s what they think could be going on instead.

Is she who she says she is? (Credit: ITV)

1. Criminal gang leader

Becky mentioned going undercover to bring an organised crime group down. The leader Curtis has now died but Coronation Street fans aren’t sure that Becky is one of the good guys.

Instead, Becky could be back to takeover from Curtis as the leader of the crime group.

One fan on X wrote: “Becky was never hiding from OCG, she is OCG. Groomed young, planted in the police, bent from the start. She wasn’t undercover; she ran to dodge corruption probes and Tia Wardley’s murder. Curtis dies, someone else takes over, and she’s still at risk.

“The only way she’s safe, the only way she can move into a local flat? She’s always been OCG and now she’s back to take Curtis’ place.

“No going back to the police, no going legit… so how else is she funding her life?”

2. Back for her life insurance

With Betsy now 18, she is allowed access to Becky’s life insurance that was left to her. Of course, Betsy used this to help Carla out with her kidney situation but Becky might not know this and might be back to take the money for herself.

One viewer suggested: “My theory is that she and Costello were dirty, she got into trouble and could no longer keep her private life away from her criminal life so she killed Tia Wardley with the Radcliffes, faked her death and ran.

“She’s only back because she needs money from her life insurance, and now that Betsy is 18 can get however I don’t think she knows it’s been spent on Carla’s kidney. And the fact that it coincides with Lisa finally being happy is just a bonus for her.”

Can she be trusted? (Credit: ITV)

3. Carl and Becky working together

Linking Becky’s situation to Carl Webster‘s dodgy motor storyline, one fan has wondered if the pair are secretly working together alongside Fiona, or are even seeing each other.

They wrote: “What if Becky is working for the same woman as Carl and is also involved in the stealing cars with dodgy MOTs? What if Carl only torched the car and Becky was the actual driver? What if Carl has also been having an affair with Becky, as well as Abi and James?”

Coronation Street Becky Swain theories 4. Back to kill Carla

Actress Amy Cudden recently revealed that Becky is back with the hope of winning her family back. Carla is obviously getting in the way of this as it stands, due to her engagement to Lisa.

On X, one fan feared that Becky could kill Carla in a bid to remove her from the picture.

“I’m gonna go out on a limb here…. If Dark Becky looms (she does), Lisa falling into her arms won’t trigger her. But Lisa rebuking her, saying Carla’s it for her! Oh, that’s the spark! Dark Becky’s gonna stop at nothing to get rid of Carla… including murder.”

What does she want? (Credit: ITV)

5. She killed Curtis

Another dark theory suggests that Becky was the one that killed criminal gang leader, Curtis. And, some have even suggested that she’s going to be the soap’s next serial killer.

A viewer commented: “Or she killed Curtis,” to which another replied: “Well why was she at the hospital? To finish him off?!?”

Was this why Roy saw Becky at the hospital the other week?

6. Back to die

A final theory is that Becky’s hospital scenes were a ‘clue’ that she could be back to say goodbye to her family before she dies – for real this time.

She’s only just ‘returned from the dead,’ but has karma come back around?

“Becky must’ve been in the hospital for a reason! Is she dying & wants to come back to see the wife & daughter who she allowed to believe was dead for the last what 4ish years? If so, now they’re going to have to grieve her all over again! Selfish [bleep].”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

