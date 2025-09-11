Coronation Street fan theory predicts Becky Swain will be soap’s next serial killer

With Becky Swain having rocked up onto the cobbles, a new Coronation Street fan theory suggests she could turn into a killer.

There have been huge suspicions that Becky Swain could be corrupt, and now we can add a fake death to the list of potential evidence.

But, how dark is Becky’s story? And, how much is Lisa aware of?

Becky’s back in Lisa’s life (Credit: ITV)

Becky Swain turns up alive in Coronation Street

Becky Swain was meant to have died almost four years ago, at least that is the story that both Lisa and Betsy have believed.

They thought that she’d died during a hit and run while on duty, with the Radcliffe brothers driving the getaway car.

However, this week, it was revealed that this was not the case after all.

Recently Lisa Swain had wondered if there was more to Becky’s death than she originally thought, looking into Becky’s corruption investigation shortly before she died.

Then this week, it seemed that she was right to wonder.

Soon enough, Becky Swain turned up in Carla and Lisa’s house on Betsy’s 18th birthday.

Lisa was so shocked that she dropped her glass of wine on the floor as her ‘late’ wife stood right in front of her.

Quite the bombshell (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts killer Becky twist

With Becky seeming to be corrupt with a few secrets under her belt, a new fan theory suggests that she could be the next big soap villain.

Taking to social media, a Corrie viewer even compared her to Emmerdale’s former serial killer Meena Jutla… But, could Becky soon go on a killing spree around Weatherfield?

One fan took to X and wrote: “What if Becky is the next big bad villain on Corrie? Kate Brooks was behind Meena the best villain Emmerdale had for a while and I always wished she was queer. Here is Becky the bent cop and villain and also a lesbian.”

Another agreed: “Are we in agreement that Becky may be the next Corrie villain? It’s been a while since they had a female psycho and Kate Brooks was behind Mad Meena in Emmerdale. It would make this storyline even more exciting.”

A third person contributed: “The whole coming back when Lisa is engaged definitely screams villain so wouldn’t be shocked if we see she’s actually a manipulative psycho.”

