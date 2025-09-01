Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Betsy’s 18th birthday results in car accident

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Betsy Swain celebrates her 18th birthday but finds herself caught up in Dylan and Brody’s mess.

Elsewhere, Carl has a huge confession to make to Abi.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Carl’s job goes wrong in Coronation Street spoilers next week

Kevin and Abi return from their holiday, with Kev telling Carl that he must leave his job at the garage by the end of the day.

Needing money to pay off Tracy, Carl then arranges a job for Dylan and Brody to carry out.

Dylan and Brody head into the car and speed off, but George notices that Dylan was driving… After an accident, George tells Dylan what he saw.

2. Betsy’s 18th is one to remember

On Betsy’s 18th birthday, she tells Lisa Swain that she slept with Dylan the previous night. She then heads out and leaves a voicemail for both Dylan and then Lisa but soon screams as a stolen car crashes into something…

3. Lisa struggles to process the previous night’s events

Lisa struggles to process the events of the night before…

4. Carl fesses up

Abi Webster tells Carl that she can’t stop thinking about him but becomes suspicious when she sees his phone ring with the name Dylan pop up.

Carl then confesses to Abi that Dylan and Brody have been helping him steal cars.

5. Platt pregnancy in Coronation Street spoilers next week

When Lily complains of stomach ache, David tells Sarah that Lily’s been fighting over a lad at school and tried to skive.

With Carla Connor dumping rubbish in their bin, David finds a pregnancy test and reckons it’s Betsy’s. Sarah then wonders if it could be Lily’s though. It isn’t long before the truth comes out…

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

