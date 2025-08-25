Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Theo loses his temper and Carla prepares to propose

Coronation Street spoilers for next week show Theo start to lose his temper, and lashes out at Billy.

Elsewhere Carla wants to propose to Lisa – but will it go to plan?

Read on for our full Coronation Street spoilers.

Theo threatens Billy in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

1. Theo loses his temper in Coronation Street spoilers

Todd promises Theo that he won’t speak anymore to Billy and wishes him luck with his mediation. But Theo is horrified that Noah has come along with Danielle. When he returns home to an empty house and sees Todd with Billy, he reaches for the bottle.

Later, Todd is shaken by Theo’s behaviour and tries to justify it to Sarah. But she can see how much he is suffering. When Billy approaches Theo to check on him, Theo loses his temper and threatens him.

He confides in Billy that he is going to see a therapist. Billy accidentally lets this slip to Todd. But Theo later tells Gary he didn’t go.

Brody and Dylan want to earn money (Credit: ITV)

2. Carl gets Brody and Dylan to steal cars

Carl instructs Dylan and Brody to do their research and find high end cars to steal. When Brody then tells Carl that he and Dylan are ready to steal some cars to make money, Dylan seems nervous.

As Brody and Dylan then break into a car, Coronation Street spoilers show James catches them.

Will Lisa and Carla get engaged? (Credit: ITV)

3. Carla prepares to propose in Coronation Street spoilers

Coronation Street spoilers show Carla asks Betsy if she can ask Lisa to marry her. Betsy assures Carla that she thinks it is a wonderful idea.

But Lisa finds out about the failed attempt and makes plans of her own. When Kit tells Lisa Logan’s uncle was brought in, she mentions the Tia Wardley dead-end.

Kit realises Logan was was segregated after Carla’s visit, he looks up Logan and Tia on the computer – but is it the breakthrough?

During their party at the bistro, Carla and Lisa are shocked when a woman introduces herself as Tia Wardley. But what will she say?

4. James masks his disappointment

Dee-Dee plans her date with Ollie and tells James that he has to babysit. But James had a date of his own and is evidently disappointed that he has to cancel.

5. George takes Christina for a drink

Jenny is upset that George seems to be interested in Christina. And even Glenda warns him to be careful.

George then takes Christina for a drink and admits he has feelings for her. She reciprocates, but as she tries to pay her card is declined and she bursts into tears.

Glenda tries to get Debbie to go to a choir (Credit: ITV)

6. Glenda tries to get Debbie to go a dementia choir

Glenda spots a sign for a dementia choir and encourages Debbie to sign up. But she doesn’t seem to keen.

However, Coronation Street spoilers for later in the week show that she is excited to go back. And she tells the group they need to up their game and she is the perfect woman to help.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday on ITV at 8pm with an early release at 7am on ITVX.

