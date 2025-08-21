Becky Swain to return alive on Carla and Lisa’s wedding day, fans predict

Coronation Street fans have predicted Lisa’s late wife Becky is actually still alive and will return on Lisa and Carla’s wedding day.

Lisa Swain became a regular on the soap last year, with daughter Betsy soon introduced too. We later discovered that Lisa’s wife Becky died while on duty.

But now fans have predicted her death was a cover up and that she will return alive on Carla and Lisa‘s wedding day.

Betsy discovered some files about her late mum (Credit: ITV)

Who is Becky Swain?

Becky was a police officer. She was also the wife of Lisa and mum to Betsy Swain. It’s been mentioned on screen that she died in 2021 after being hit by a car while on active duty.

Last year, while being questioned over the break in at Underworld, Matty Radcliffe mentioned Becky’s name. This led Lisa to wonder if he knew something about her death.

More recently, Betsy happened upon some old files regarding Becky. It transpired that Becky was being investigated for corruption before her death.

Earlier this month, Carla attempted to do some digging into Becky Swain herself. She went to visit Matty’s brother Logan in prison to ask what he knew about Becky. While he wouldn’t divulge too much, he shared the name ‘Tia Wardley’ with Carla, though we’re yet to discover how she’s linked to Becky.

We’ve also seen DI Costello acting oddly with both Kit Green and Lisa. With both Lisa and Kit attempting to access Becky’s files, fans have quickly come to the conclusion that Costello knows something about Becky’s supposed death.

Will Becky return for Carla and Lisa’s wedding? (Credit: ITV)

Fans predicts an alive Becky will return on wedding day in Coronation Street

With the mystery surrounding Becky Swain continuing, Coronation Street fans have predicted she is still alive and will return on Lisa and Carla’s wedding day.

One fan said on Reddit: “I’m calling it now. Christmas episode storyline. Carla and Lisa get engaged and plan a wedding. Who comes in to object to the wedding? The not dead Becky Swain who’s either faked their death or has been in witness protection. All because of the dirt she has on Costello.”

Over on X, fans have been equally as vocal about Becky still being alive, with one writing: “People are saying that Becky is Tia Wardley and very much alive.”

Another fan added: “It’s obvious that Becky is still alive and she’s corrupt. I think she’ll return for Swarla‘s wedding.”

Read more: 9 Coronation Street spoilers for next week

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Coronation Street Insider now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.