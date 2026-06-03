‘It feels like a total mislead’ Emmerdale viewers question controversial Charity storyline ‘change’

Emmerdale fans have been left divided after the soap confirmed a shocking new storyline for Charity Dingle, with many questioning how Dr Todd’s storyline has developed.

The ITV soap has revealed that Todd will sexually assault Charity in traumatic scenes. The programme aims to explore the impact of sexual violence and the often-overlooked issue of female-on-female assault.

While some viewers have praised the importance of the story being told, others are still wondering what happened to the workplace bullying plot that originally introduced Todd into the spotlight.

Charity is to be assaulted in dark Dr Todd storyline in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd sexually assaults Charity Dingle in Emmerdale

On Sunday June 7, Charity challenges Todd to finally tell Sarah the truth about her secret.

Despite repeatedly threatening to expose her, Todd cannot bring herself to do it. Instead, she confesses that she enjoys the chaos and drama surrounding Charity’s life.

But the fragile peace between them doesn’t last.

Todd’s aggression soon resurfaces and the situation takes a horrifying turn when she sexually assaults Charity.

In the aftermath, Charity is left struggling with the trauma of what has happened. Whether she finds the strength to confide in those closest to her or keeps her ordeal hidden remains to be seen.

Dr Todd is tormenting Charity (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans question the direction of Dr Todd’s storyline

The announcement has prompted a strong reaction from viewers. Many have been returning to the same question: what happened to the workplace bullying storyline involving Jacob?

When Caroline Harker returned as Dr Todd, the character appeared to be at the centre of a bullying plot involving Jacob. However, that story was quickly wrapped up before attention shifted to Charity and her secret.

“An important story to tell and to bring awareness to,” wrote one viewer on social media. “But I wish the Jacob bullying storyline had more time – it felt rushed and it was interesting angle…”

Another commented: “A lot of people praised the workplace bullying storyline (idk why) only for it to go nowhere, have no justice for the victim and end up setting up the real storyline which is a long one for Charity (and Mack). Has Jacob even been on screen since?”

A third viewer addressed the soap directly, writing: “You have turned a workplace bullying storyline into blackmail and sexual assault. You could have JUST done the bullying story and the ramifications of that. Instead, you take it way too far and sensationalise it into this. There’s no balance in your story telling anymore.”

Another fan added: “There are many things I could list as frustrating with the Dr Todd/Jacob/bullying storyline, but the one thing that has frustrated me the most is that this storyline has not really been a bullying storyline.

“It feels like a total mislead imo and the actual intention was to bring in a villain to be the cause of Leyla’s parentage. It is now getting even darker and the bullying feels so far removed that you would forget that even happened.”

Dr Todd put Jacob through hell at work (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers back the storyline

Not everyone has criticised the direction of the plot. Some fans have argued the latest development fits with what viewers have already seen from Todd.

Several also pointed out that Emma Atkins is likely to deliver a powerful performance as Charity during the difficult storyline.

One fan suggested the signs had been there for some time, writing: “A lot of people are saying how Dr Todd has gone from workplace bullying to this but I do believe there’s been sexual undertones to it for a while now, first with how she made out that Jacob had a crush on her and used the Maya stuff against him.

“And then the scenes recently with Charity again trying to insinuate that Charity likes what is happening and making sexual jokes towards her. I don’t think the story has been changed at all I think it has just been bubbling up to a boiling point.”

Other viewers agreed, with one simply responding: “Couldn’t agree more!”

Whatever side of the debate fans fall on, the storyline has already sparked a huge reaction. Charity’s devastating ordeal looks set to become one of Emmerdale’s most talked-about stories in the weeks ahead.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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