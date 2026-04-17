Dr Todd’s gone too far bringing Maya into this and Jacob finally takes action in Emmerdale next week

Emmerdale viewers have watched in frustration as Dr Todd continues to play cruel mind games with Jacob. Now, after pushing him to breaking point, he is finally ready to fight back.

But just as it feels like justice might be coming, there is a worrying sense that taking action could make his situation even worse.

Jacob was upset over Dr Todd’s latest comments (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd pushes Jacob too far in Emmerdale

This week saw Dr Todd ramp up her manipulation, deliberately dragging Maya Stepney into the conversation to unsettle Jacob.

After swapping shifts to avoid her, Jacob was horrified to find himself stuck working alongside her at the blood drive. It only added weight to her narrative that he is the one fixated on her.

At the event, she steered the conversation towards Liam and his past with Leyla before casually referencing Maya, instantly knocking Jacob off balance.

Things escalated further when she insisted Jacob take her blood. Making sure she had an audience, she exaggerated her reaction to the needle, leaving him flustered and under scrutiny.

When Jacob tried to confront her, Dr Todd turned the situation on its head. Claiming innocence, she insisted she had no idea about his past with Maya and suggested she was only referring to Liam’s history.

With Vanessa within earshot, she then broke down in tears and revealed her father had died that morning, immediately shifting sympathy onto herself and leaving Jacob looking like the villain.

Later, in the pub, Manpreet accidentally confirmed Jacob’s suspicions, admitting she had told Dr Todd about his history with Maya, proving the whole situation had been manipulated from the start.

Stressed Jacob reports his bullying boss to HR (Credit: ITV)

Jacob decides to report her

Next week, the pressure continues to build as Jacob struggles to cope with Dr Todd both at work and in the village. On top of that, he is due to give evidence at Bear’s trial.

Ross notices something is wrong and encourages Jacob to talk things through. Taking the advice on board, Jacob attempts to confront Dr Todd, but the conversation quickly goes off track.

Instead, he makes a bold decision to file a formal complaint.

Choosing not to burden Sarah, who has her own worries ahead of the birth of their child, Jacob confides in colleague Rich. However, Rich warns him that reporting a senior could destroy his career.

Despite the warning, Jacob pushes ahead. Sitting down with HR, his anxiety rises as he details the bullying and the toll it has taken on him.

Dr Todd had more plans for Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Could Jacob make things worse going against Dr Todd in Emmerdale?

Dr Todd soon realises what he has done. Spotting him heading into the meeting, her expression darkens.

Afterwards, she confronts him, but this time Jacob does not back down, finally standing up to her face-to-face.

The problem is, Dr Todd has already shown just how far she is willing to go to twist the narrative in her favour.

While Jacob is right to speak out, there is a real fear that taking this step could leave him even more exposed, especially with Dr Todd already one step ahead.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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