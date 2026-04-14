Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Charity fights for life after giving birth

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week Charity goes into labour stuck in a lift with only Mack and Ross to help. However tragedy soon strikes and she is left fighting for her life.

Elsewhere Jacob finally stands up to Dr Todd, but he could have made things worse, and Moira and Cain struggle with their new set-up.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

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1. Charity goes into labour

After dashing to pick up a cake for the baby shower, Charity and Mack make a quick toilet stop in the middle of nowhere.

But then Mack’s car won’t start, they have no phones and her water breaks!

A car approaches and it’s Ross. He agrees to get them to the hospital, but he’s not overly happy about it!

2. Sarah panics as news reaches her

Sarah enters her baby shower, but worries where Jacob and Charity are. Then she sees her phone and all the missed calls.

Chas also sees the same number of calls and they realise something is seriously wrong.

3. The lift breaks down in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity panics when the hospital lift breaks down with her, Ross and Mack inside. Her pain, panic and contractions all mounting, Mack struggles as he has flashbacks to the trauma of being locked in a bunker.

4. Charity gives birth

Over the intercom, the midwife guides Ross through delivering the baby.

It’s a success and the little one is born, but then Ross notices a growing pool of blood on the floor.

Charity’s life hangs in the balance as the lift doors are finally opened and she is whisked away. Sarah and Jacob watch on tearfully, holding the baby in their arms.

5. Will Charity be okay?

After being treated it’s a waiting game to see if Charity pulls through.

Ross is forced to bury his emotions, but Mack lets his anguish pour out. How much longer can Ross keep a lid on the truth?

6. Jacob complains about Dr Todd in Emmerdale spoilers

Ross gives Jacob some advice about his bullying boss and Jacob goes to see Dr Todd to talk it through.

However Jacob soon decides to raise a formal complaint. His anxiety levels are sky high as he reveals the truth about Todd’s bullying to HR.

And when Dr Todd realises he’s meeting with HR, what will she do about it?

7. Kammy’s nerves over Belle

Belle and Kammy have kissed again and are going on another date. Both of them are excited about it.

Soon Kammy is attending a Dingle family bash and he’s nervous. Can he cope?

8. Paddy’s fears grow in Emmerdale spoilers

Paddy and Dylan both know they could be facing prison. Dylan plans to end things with April if he is sent down. But Marlon relays this information to April, who might have one or two things to say about Dylan’s idea.

Meanwhile, Paddy is grateful that Mandy has the salon to rely on, but she looks worried as she processes what the future could hold.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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