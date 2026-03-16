Paddy and Dylan’s Emmerdale future in question as Bear’s lie prompts a huge confession

In tonight’s dramatic Emmerdale episode, Bear Wolf shockingly lied to the police in an attempt to protect both Paddy Kirk and Dylan, claiming he intentionally killed Ray out of vengeance and acted completely alone.

The storyline has been running for some time, with some viewers admitting they had grown tired of the plot. However, Bear’s confession looks set to push things in a dramatic new direction – as his lie could force Paddy and Dylan to admit the truth themselves.

With the truth now close to coming out, all three characters could soon face the consequences of what really happened.

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Bear confesses to intentionally killing Ray (Credit: ITV)

Bear tried to protect Paddy and Dylan in Emmerdale

Detective DS Walsh ramped up the pressure when Bear was brought back in for questioning at the police station.

Determined to prove he hadn’t acted alone, Walsh carefully challenged Bear’s story. However, Bear insisted he had been the only one in the house – even though it was clear the detective didn’t believe him.

Walsh then produced the rope used in Ray’s death and began asking Bear detailed questions about how the murder happened.

She explained that further tests suggested the threshold for self-defence had been exceeded.

Bear tried to defend himself by mentioning his past as a wrestler, but it quickly became clear Walsh was using that information to paint him as capable of violence.

She then revealed another key detail: the rope had been tied in a knot commonly used by Boy Scouts. When Bear was asked to recreate the knot, he struggled to do it.

As the interrogation intensified, Bear suddenly changed his approach.

Under pressure, he told Walsh that he had intentionally killed Ray. But insisted he was completely alone when he did it. He even went as far as to say he would do the same thing again.

Paddy and Dylan head to the station (Credit: ITV)

But both of them are set to confess the truth

Later, when Paddy and Dylan were told about Bear’s shocking confession, they were horrified to realise he was taking the blame for them.

Unable to cope with the idea of Bear going down for the crime alone, upcoming spoilers reveal the pair will head to the police station.

Mandy Dingle is devastated when she learns what they plan to do. Despite her heartbreak, she decides to support them and drives them to the station.

Things escalate quickly once they arrive.

Both Paddy and Dylan are charged with perverting the course of justice, leaving the family distraught when they discover bail is far from guaranteed.

Now, they desperately need a witness who can confirm Ray intended to kill Dylan.

Their hopes rest on Laurel Thomas, who was the last person to see Ray alive.

But will Laurel be willing to help them – and could her testimony be enough to save Bear, Paddy and Dylan?

Or has their time in the village finally run out?

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