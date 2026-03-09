From getting the farm to losing everything: 6 theories on how Joe Tate’s villain storyline could end in Emmerdale

Joe Tate has racked up more enemies than allies in Emmerdale lately. While the character has firmly taken on the role of villain, many fans are now calling for a shake-up in his storyline.

At the centre of the drama right now is Joe’s ruthless mission to take full control of Butlers Farm. He’s already managed to blackmail Robert Sugden and Victoria Sugden into handing over Annie’s Field and their share of the land. Now his sights are firmly set on Cain Dingle, with Joe attempting to force him to hand over Moira Dingle’s half of the farm too.

But with Cain refusing to back down and Joe continuing to push forward with his plan, some Emmerdale viewers believe the show needs to take the character in a new direction.

So how could that happen? Here are a few fan theories about how the soap might finally shake up Joe Tate’s story.

Joe Tate has been scheming (Credit: ITV)

1. Give him the farm – then make him lose it

Some viewers believe the most satisfying twist would actually see Joe succeed – at least for a while.

Fans will remember that Robert once told Aaron Dingle he planned to win the farm back and restore it as their family legacy. The idea hasn’t been mentioned recently on screen, but some fans think plans could still be happening behind the scenes.

Their theory? Joe could manage to secure the entire farm, only for Robert and Aaron – often dubbed “Robron” by fans – to return and work together to bring him down.

One viewer wrote on X: “I reckon it’s going to look like Joe will get his hands on the farm and that’s when Robron come back, work together to take him down. It’s going to be beautiful television.”

Another fan on Reddit shared a similar theory, suggesting Robert and Aaron could even be secretly working alongside Cain.

Some people think Kim will turn against him (Credit: ITV)

2. Lose all of his family

Others think Joe may need to lose everything – including the people closest to him – before any kind of redemption is possible.

Some viewers believe Kim Tate could eventually decide she’s had enough of his behaviour.

One fan wrote on Reddit: “Kim is probably going to try to put a stop to all of it. But she can’t control how he behaves. Time for her to get rid.”

If that happened, Joe could even find himself pushed out of Home Farm entirely. And if that’s the case, some viewers wonder whether Dawn Fletcher and the children might also turn their backs on him, leaving him with no one left.

Maybe he could lose everything (Credit: ITV)

3. Joe Tate could hit rock bottom

Another popular theory is that Joe would need to completely lose everything before redemption could even begin.

One Reddit user wrote: “Takedown and redemption most definitely. He can not just jump into redemption.

“Maybe he goes bankrupt because something holds up his plans and he has to start from the bottom. That’s the only way he can redeem himself, by righting his wrongs.

“That being said. I don’t entirely blame him for this farm nonsense. Cain did steal the car. Joe should be punished for his part in the Sugden’s losing theirs and for framing Moira. But Cain needed some form of payback as well.”

Graham has tried to help Joe (Credit: ITV)

4. Graham to make him see sense?

When Graham Foster made a shock return during the Corriedale episodes, some viewers were convinced he would be the person to finally talk sense into Joe.

So far, that hasn’t quite happened. While Graham has voiced his concerns, he still tends to back Joe when it really matters.

However, some fans believe a future confrontation between the two could force Joe to reflect on his actions – and perhaps change the path he’s on.

Dawn recently thought she was pregnant (Credit: ITV)

5. Starting a family with Dawn could force him to look at things differently

Not too long ago, Dawn believed she might be pregnant – and Joe’s reaction surprised many viewers.

Rather than panic, he seemed genuinely excited about the idea of becoming a dad.

Some fans think that if Joe did eventually have a child with Dawn, it could become the turning point he needs. Suddenly, the things he currently prioritises – money, control and scheming – might not seem quite so important.

For now, it’s unclear whether the couple will take that step. But both characters certainly appeared open to the idea.

A popular theory is Joe will die (Credit: ITV)

6. Could Joe Tate’s death redeem him?

Another theory doing the rounds among fans is that Joe could be heading for a dramatic exit from Emmerdale.

Some viewers believe a major showdown could be on the cards – one that might see Joe die while trying to save someone he cares about.

For some fans, that kind of sacrifice might be the only way the character could truly redeem himself.

Is Joe capable of change? (Credit: ITV)

But is redemption even possible for Joe Tate in Emmerdale?

Despite the theories, not everyone believes Joe can ever turn things around.

Over the past few years, he has stolen a kidney, blackmailed several villagers and played a part in the deaths of three much-loved Emmerdale characters. For many viewers, that’s a long list of wrongs to put right.

One fan wrote: “I don’t actually know if there is anything he can do to redeem himself. He has done way too many bad things in my opinion.”

For now, Joe Tate’s future remains uncertain. But one thing is clear – Emmerdale certainly has plenty of directions it could take the character next.

