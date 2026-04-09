Fears for Jacob in Emmerdale in Dr Todd bullying plot: ‘That poor boy is going to hurt himself’

It’s all getting a bit much for Jacob Sugden in Emmerdale right now, and viewers are starting to fear things could take a very dark turn after this week’s emotional scenes.

After being pushed to breaking point by Dr Todd, Jacob ended up crashing his car into Cain Dingle. And with the pressure continuing to build, fans are now seriously worried about what he might do next.

Jacob breaks down under the pressure (Credit: ITV)

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Jacob hits rock bottom in Emmerdale

On Tuesday night (April 7) Cain was knocked down by a speeding car and left unconscious in the road. It was later revealed Jacob had been the one behind the wheel.

The shocking accident came straight after a heated clash with Dr Todd. Jacob had performed CPR on her dad despite a DNR order, only to be accused of assault and told he was useless, would never finish his training and would never become a doctor.

Already overwhelmed, Jacob was clearly in no state to drive. While Cain later told police he stepped out in front of the car, effectively clearing Jacob, the fallout has been brutal.

Sarah in particular was furious, accusing Jacob of deliberately harming Cain. Even when he tried to explain the pressure he was under, she refused to listen.

Her anger only intensified when Cain’s prostate operation had to be delayed. Sarah warned she would never forgive Jacob if the cancer worsened as a result.

Dr Todd later attempted to speak to Jacob. But when he suggested her harsh words had contributed to the crash, she shut him down and insisted she held no responsibility for what happened.

Dr Todd is plotting against Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Dr Todd’s plan revealed

Upcoming spoilers show things are about to get even worse. Dr Todd isn’t just criticising Jacob, she’s actively building a case against him.

While reassuring him everything is fine, she is secretly recording audio logs to support claims that he is displaying obsessive behaviour.

Her presence becomes even more suffocating when she moves in with Vanessa, meaning Jacob can’t escape her at work or at home.

And the manipulation doesn’t stop there. In the pub, she begins planting doubts about Jacob with Manpreet, who quickly believes her version of events. With tensions rising on all sides, Jacob is left increasingly isolated.

Jacob has tried to stand up to Todd (Credit: ITV)

Fans fear Jacob could spiral further in Emmerdale

With everything piling up, viewers are now voicing real concern for Jacob’s wellbeing. While some still question whether he’s suited to the job, many think the current situation is pushing him far beyond his limits.

“The poor boy will end up wanting to [take his own life], that’s a lot for anyone cope with,” one fan commented on social media.

“Could well happen considering the pressure he’s under and his mental health is really suffering,” another agreed.

Others pointed out how intense the medical profession can be, wondering if the storyline could be heading in a darker direction.

“This thought crossed my mind too about Jacob,” one viewer admitted.

Right now, it’s clear Jacob is struggling to cope. With Dr Todd showing no signs of backing off, the big question is just how far this storyline will go.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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