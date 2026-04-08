Jacob under fire from Emmerdale fans as they take Dr Todd’s side in bullying storyline

Emmerdale viewers have been watching Jacob spiral under the pressure of Dr Todd’s tough treatment, but not everyone is convinced he’s the victim in this situation. While the show is framing it as a bullying storyline, plenty of fans think there is more to it and that Jacob may not be as innocent as it seems.

With tensions rising on screen, the debate among viewers is getting louder by the day.

Dr Todd is making Jacob’s life difficult (Credit: ITV)

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Jacob and Dr Todd in Emmerdale

Dr Todd first started mentoring Jacob back in January 2025 and initially came across as firm but fair. She pushed him hard, but also showed compassion when it mattered.

Now, however, that dynamic has shifted dramatically. Todd appears to be singling Jacob out, piling on pressure that is clearly starting to take its toll.

By placing him on her mentor programme, she has effectively doubled both his workload and the amount of time he has to spend under her scrutiny. She has also attempted to take credit for his research, adding to his frustration.

Things reached breaking point when Dr Todd’s dad went into cardiac arrest. Despite being told he had a DNR in place, Jacob carried out CPR, fearing the consequences if he did nothing.

Although he managed to save him, the reaction was brutal. Dr Todd accused him of making a serious mistake, even going as far as to call it assault. When Jacob argued back, she sent him home, telling him he was useless and would never qualify as a doctor.

Moments later, clearly overwhelmed and in a state of panic, Jacob lost control behind the wheel and ended up knocking Cain over.

Jacob tried to defend himself last night (Credit: ITV)

Is Dr Todd bullying Jacob in Emmerdale?

The storyline has been positioned as one of workplace bullying. Todd is continuing to criticise and undermine Jacob as he struggles to cope.

Some viewers believe there could be deeper parallels at play, noting similarities between Todd’s behaviour and Maya Stepney, who groomed Jacob as a teenager.

However, not everyone agrees with that take. A large number of fans feel the show is asking them to sympathise with Jacob when, in reality, he is responsible for many of his own problems.

Is Jacob at fault? (Credit: ITV)

Fan reaction

“Are we meant to feel bad for Jacob?” asked one on Reddit. “Sure, Dr Todd is very strongly worded, but as far as I’m aware, the majority of times she’s had a go at him, he has genuinely created the problem…

“I get that she is way too harsh for some things, but Jacob is not the innocent victim here. He chose a career where people can literally die by the smallest mistakes, and yet he doesn’t stop making them.”

Another agreed: “Jacob is dangerously incompetent and should have been kicked off his course at the very least on multiple occasions.”

“Yeah, sometimes the doctor is mean to him but he’s traumatised people, abused patients and put others and himself at risk. He NEEDS harsh words or to leave,” added a third.

A fourth wrote: “I feel like we’re supposed to sympathise with him but I really struggle the vast majority of the time. Yes the way Dr. Todd speaks to him isn’t very pleasant but he’s made multiple massive [bleeps] which in real life would land any medical professional in a lot of trouble.”

“I have no idea how they’re going to pull off this storyline as bullying,” shared a fifth. “Doctors have to be tough on medical students because their jobs literally could mean life or death for someone.”

A sixth quipped: “Can’t fault her for harsh and strict when she’s trying to teach an idiot not to kill someone.”

Are there two sides to this? (Credit: ITV)

So is Dr Todd a bully?

Others, however, feel the truth lies somewhere in the middle. While Jacob’s mistakes are hard to ignore, Todd’s approach has also raised eyebrows.

“Jacob is clearly not a particularly good student, but she is also a bully, and not creating a good environment for him to improve,” argued one viewer, pointing out that her behaviour often seems deliberately harsh.

Another summed it up bluntly: “He’s incompetent. She’s a bully.”

With opinions so divided, this storyline is clearly striking a nerve. Whether viewers side with Jacob or Dr Todd, it is shaping up to be one of Emmerdale’s most talked-about plots right now and it does not look like tensions will ease any time soon.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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