Graham, Kerry and Jacob all look guilty for knocking down Cain in Emmerdale

Emmerdale left viewers stunned as Cain Dingle was mown down in a shocking cliffhanger, but with three drivers in the frame, the big mystery now is who was behind the wheel – Kerry, Jacob or Graham. They were all seen in no state to be driving, and any one of them could be responsible.

As the dust settles, fans are scrambling to work out who caused the crash and whether they will come forward.

Cain was feeling positive for the first time in forever (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Cain’s confidence ahead of his operation

On Tuesday April 7, Cain was getting ready for surgery, with his family fussing around him as he tried to keep spirits up. Much of his focus was on cheering Kyle, who was clearly worried, and it was the sight of his car back up and running that finally brought a smile to his face.

While Kyle happily flicked through car manuals, Cain stepped out for a walk before heading to hospital. On the phone to Moira, he sounded more hopeful than he has in a long time, convinced he would beat the cancer, she would be released and they would all get their happy ending.

But in true soap fashion, that optimism was short-lived.

Elsewhere, tensions were building that would soon have devastating consequences.

Jacob saved a life, but it was a mistake (Credit: ITV)

Jacob, Kerry and Graham all in the frame for running Cain over in Emmerdale…

When Dr Todd’s dad went into cardiac arrest, Jacob stepped in and began CPR despite being told the patient had a DNR in place. Fearing the consequences of doing nothing, he went ahead and managed to revive him.

Instead of relief, he was met with fury. Dr Todd accused him of assault and tore into him, saying he would never complete his training or become a doctor. Left shaken and devastated, Jacob was sent home in no fit state.

Graham took his hurt out on Marlon (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Graham was also having a rough time. Still reeling from Rhona’s rejection, he reacted badly when Kim tried to joke with him and make him feel better.

Things escalated in the cafe when Marlon attempted to apologise for his earlier behaviour, admitting he had been “ridiculous” because he felt threatened. Graham misunderstood and thought the comment was aimed at him.

Already on edge, he stormed out and got straight into his car.

Pollard has hurt Kerry and she says it’s over (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Kerry’s row with Pollard reached breaking point. After another clash over Jai, Pollard told her to leave, prompting her to confide in Jai, who offered her somewhere to stay.

Later, Pollard realised his mistake and tried to apologise, calling himself a “stupid old fool” and admitting how sorry he was. But Kerry had already made up her mind.

She told him she was moving out and that they needed a divorce. Despite his pleas and emotional confession, Kerry insisted the trust was gone and walked away, leaving him heartbroken.

Cain was seriously hurt (Credit: ITV)

Cain hit by a car in Emmerdale

After their separate confrontations, Jacob, Graham and Kerry were all shown getting into their cars in slow motion, each clearly distracted and emotional.

At the same time, Cain was walking in the road, still on the phone to Moira, telling her he loved her. Moments later, a car came speeding around the corner and hit him, leaving him lying unconscious.

Moira, still on the call, was heard desperately shouting his name as the line went silent.

Tomorrow night, Kyle will find his dad in the road and scramble to get help while Moira tries to piece together what has happened from the other end of the phone.

Thankfully, upcoming spoilers confirm Cain does survive, but the identity of the driver remains the burning question.

Cain is thankfully alive and well next week (Credit: ITV)

So who ran Cain over in Emmerdale?

All eyes are now on the three suspects, and each has a strong case against them.

Jacob was clearly the most distressed after his confrontation and in no condition to be driving.

Graham, meanwhile, was angry and hurt, a dangerous combination even for someone usually in control.

And Kerry, reeling from her row, was also emotional and distracted behind the wheel.

With all three in the frame, it is anyone’s guess who is responsible. The real question is whether the driver will come forward or leave Cain for dead.

All will be revealed soon, but until then, viewers are left weighing up the evidence and picking their prime suspect.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!