Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look at missing cow mystery as Cain makes a move on Charity

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week there’s a mystery surrounding missing cows as Joe Tate falls foul of the Dingles at last.

Meanwhile, Cain reaches rock bottom and makes a move on Charity. Will he regret it?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

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1. Cain freaks out

Cain finds his pre-op appointment overwhelming, but tries to hide his feelings from everyone. However Sarah sees through it and encourages him to go to a support group meeting.

At the meeting things don’t go well when another patient opens up about how his diagnosis affected his marriage. Cain can’t handle it and bolts from the room.

2. Overwhelmed Cain snaps in Emmerdale spoilers

With Cain determined to secure land and get Dingle Farm up and running before Moira is released from jail, he’s stressed when Mackenzie reveals they can’t afford a full herd of cattle as it’s too expensive.

Cain then finds out Sam forgot his meeting about the farm machinery. Furious Cain explodes, all of his pent up rage and anger coming out at Sam.

As Cain is pulled back, he eventually storms off.

3. Cain makes a huge mistake

Hitting the bottle hard, Cain tries to drown his sorrows. Charity follows him home and is concerned to see him drinking so fast.

She begs him to look after his health, but Cain just gets more angry and throws the whiskey bottle. It breaks Zak’s tankard.

Charity continues to push him to open up and Cain admits he’s can’t keep Moira’s old life together. Wanting a distraction, Cain comes on to Charity, but will he regret it?

4. Who stole the cows?

Joe drops a bombshell on Robert and Aaron by selling the cattle herd. He says it wasn’t included in their lease. Robert has no choice but to go along with out.

Aaron persuades him not to give up and Robert vows to make the farm a success no matter what.

Before long, however, the cattle goes missing. Joe accuses Robert of taking them, but he denies it.

The finger points at the Dingles instead. But they insist they had nothing to do with it when confronted. However out on a country road we see the real thief – Belle has taken the cows!

However the bull’s tracker has been left on and Cain quickly calls to warn panicked Belle. Meanwhile, Joe heads out to track it. But he soon finds himself caught in a Dingle trap…

5. Kim fights back in Emmerdale spoilers

Kim hires Ross as Director of Operations to get one over on Graham and strengthen her position.

Graham is not impressed, especially given Ross and Dawn’s history. He orders Ross to stay away from her, but Ross isn’t bothered by Graham and winds him up over Kim instead.

Meanwhile, Kim has found herself with another unlikely friend as she and Chas bond over a couple of drinks.

6. Vanessa confronts Tracy

Tracy has lied about moving house and Vanessa goes to confront her, wanting answers. What will Tracy say?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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