Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Robert finally steps up to save Moira

The race is on to free Moira in Emmerdale spoilers for next week. Robert finally steps up to find new evidence, but is it too late?

Meanwhile, the evidence might be good for Moira, but it’s making things even worse for Bear…

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

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1. Robert and Aaron hunt for evidence

Aaron is riddled with guilt over Moira’s situation especially when he sees how worried Mackenzie is for his sister. He is determined to find a way to help.

Robert also feels terrible for his part in Moira’s plight so he visits Bear in prison and pressures him to remember something that could help. Paddy is fuming when he finds out and lays into Robert.

2. Kyle goes missing in Emmerdale spoilers

As Paddy is arguing with Robert, Sam gets a call and breaks things up by revealing Kyle has gone missing. Everyone springs into action to find him and Robert tracks him down. Kyle reveals he is hiding because he has heard Moira plans to plead guilty.

3. New evidence is discovered

Robert is overwhelmed by guilt and decides he has to hand himself in to save Moira. Aaron persuades him to spend one more night together. Then Bear calls having remembered hiding a number plate for Ray.

Kammy tracks the number plate to a storage unit in Hotten, so Aaron and Robert race there. However they find identical containers and with no way to know which one is the right one, they are forced to give up.

Marlon soon remembers the key from Celia’s farm and sure enough, it leads them to the right unit.

Aaron, Robert, Mack and Paddy open the container and find piles of new evidence.

4. Cain begs Moira to hang on in Emmerdale spoilers

Cain is desperate to convince Moira to plead not guilty. But she is firm it’s the only thing she can do as it means a lighter sentence and a quicker return to Kyle and Isaac.

She prepares to be escorted into court, but Cain has the new evidence and rushes in shouting for her not to plead guilty. Is it too late?

5. Bear framed for everything

With the new evidence, Bear is called in for more questioning. There are bank accounts Ray was using under Bear’s name and he admits Ray told him he would always be taken care of.

Things then take a terrifying turn when DS Walsh then accuses Bear of being Ray’s partner who killed him to take control of the whole organisation. Is Bear going to be blamed for all of Ray and Celia’s crimes?

6. Dr Todd manipulates Jacob in Emmerdale spoilers

Dr Todd assures Jacob things are fine between them, but he has no idea she is recording an audio log accusing him of obsessive behaviour.

Later, Jacob is uncomfortable when he sees Dr Todd moving in with Vanessa.

Dr Todd clearly has a plan as she manipulates Manpreet into believing Jacob is obsessed with her.

Will this cause further trouble for already stressed Jacob?

7. Belle and Kammy back on?

There’s a flirty moment between Belle and Kammy. Lewis spots the sparks and is intrigued. Will he get them back together?

8. April must testify in Emmerdale spoilers

Paddy is horrifed to find out April is being called as a witness for the prosecution in his case. It means her giving evidence against Dylan.

April knows she could send her own boyfriend to prison if she gets it wrong. Marlon knows how much support his daughter will need, but can he step up?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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